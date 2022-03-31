Mason County’s Alix Flinders will gun for a region title in the 400 meters this season. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

With a large infusion of new members on the boys’ side and the usual suspects on the girls’ side, Mason County is looking to have yet another strong track and field season.

The Lady Royals are gunning for a ninth region title in the last 12 years, the other four years with a runner-up finish. Mason County coach Mark Kachler said 40 high school boys are on the roster, but they’ll be young with over half of them freshman or sophomores.

“By far the largest group we’ve ever had,” Kachler said.

That should make the Royals more competitive that includes newcomers in seniors Anthony Bozeman and Hunter Kinney, their marks already made during the indoor season. Alix Flinders runs a strong 400 and AJ Barrett is coming off an indoor season where he won the Class AA pole vault.

Kachler also points to a strong junior class with Austin Moreland, Carson Hicks, Brady Sanders, Philip Bierley, Kayne Jones, Carter Sanders and Jackson Truesdell to help the team’s aspirations of a higher finish in region.

“We have not been higher than fourth since the last team championship in 2014 so our team goal is a top three finish,” Kachler said.

As for the girls team, they know what they’re shooting for. A ninth region title and to get as many girls to the state meet as possible. That part hasn’t changed. They’ll hope to be more healthy this season after battling a slew of injuries last year.

They’ve got their strong core back with a good group of juniors and seniors leading the way.

Senior Karis Applegate medaled in three events at the state meet last year, Elizabeth Lavinder medaling in the 3,200. Lexi Young and Kenzie Gulley strong in the field events, Young with a sixth place finish at the state meet in the long jump.

Applegate, Guley and Madison Hall will be heading the sprinting events, Layla Henderson, Paige Decker, Alyssa Bisotti and Lavinder in the distance events, Young, Gulley and CeCe Hiatt strong in the field events.

Others Kachler is counting on to step up this year include Kylee Howe, Morgan Carpenter, Avery Sims, Neveah Wright, Hadley Maher and Alexis Decker, all mentioned either in their junior or senior year.

The Lady Royals have had strong relay teams over the years and are hopeful to get all four relay teams back to the state meet this year.