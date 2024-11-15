Joey Staggs

Mason County running back Joey Staggs led the Royals in scoring in their first round playoff win against the Greenup County Musketeers with 14 total points. That game, Staggs picked up two touchdowns rushing and one two point conversion, totalling 126 rushing yards by the end of the contest. Throughout the season, he has picked up 372 total rushing yards, and 58 total points, to be Mason County’s second lead scorer heading into the second round of the 2024 playoffs, just behind Cole Horch with 68.

Hadleigh Linville

On the volleyball court, Linville was one of Robertson County’s most consistent, taking part in 81 total sets for the Lady Devils throughout 2024. Throughout the season she picked up 67 kills, 101 digs and 34 service aces. She also led the team in assists with 178, and blocks with nine. With the 2024 volleyball season in the rear-view, Linville now gears up to help lead the Lady Devils to victory on the basketball court. At the end of the 2023-24 season, Linville was the team’s fourth lead scorer, with 183 total points.

