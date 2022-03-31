A jump in numbers for the Fleming County track and field team should equate to more success for the 2022 season.

Braden Brown and Jarin Higginbotham have taken over the program and helped increase interest throughout the school.

They have a strong core of athletes back which should make them competitive.

It starts with Logan Pinkley on the boys side, Erin and Kalynn Pease on the girls side.

All three medaled at the state meet last season while Lexi Williams and Landon Johnson were also state meet qualifiers to make it out of region.

Pinkley’s strong events are in the hurdles, 110 and 300 meters. He won the Class AA, Region 6 title in the 110-meter hurdles and finished seventh at the state meet. Last year being his first year of track and getting more of his form down, Pinkley should be much improved after a solid first season in the sport.

Erin Pease should be the frontrunner in the region in the 100-meter hurdles with Mason County’s Rachel Payne graduated. Pease finished seventh at the state meet last year in the 100 hurdles and also competed in the triple jump, 300 hurdles and the pole vault.

Kalynn Pease earned a medal at the state meet in the long jump, finishing eighth. She also competed in the 200 meters, 100 meters and high jump. Erin is in her junior year, Kalynn a freshman.

Lexi Williams competed in the shot put at state last year and will also throw discus.

Landon Johnson made the state meet in the high jump and will also run the 200 meters.

They’re also counting on Carson Oldham in the shot put and discus for a competitive season and possibly qualify for the state meet.

“Erin, Kalynn, and Logan should all be competitive for state medals this year in multiple events. Hopefully Landon will qualify in more events and Lexi and Carson will qualify in throws. And hopefully we will get some other kids to the state meet this year,” Brown said. “Goals as a team have been to increase numbers. We are in the mid-30’s almost 40. Big jump from last year, and especially the year before that.”

If Fleming County can improve with their relay teams, that should equate to a more competitive all-around team and a chance to make some noise in region.