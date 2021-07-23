Several indicted in Bracken County

BROOKSVILLE — Several people were recently indicted by a Bracken County grand jury.

Rashelle M. Planck, 35, was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking of an automobile more than $10,000 but less than $1 million, one count resisting arrest, one count of third-degree terroristic threatening, and one count of first-degree disorderly conduct.

According to the indictment, Planck allegedly stole a Chevrolet Silverado belonging to Kim Tayler.

Jennifer Jean Sands, 36, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Tyler Butts, 36, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count first-degree being a persistent felony offender.

Josephine Nichole Hollingsworth, 34, was indicted on one count rear license not illuminated, one count no operators license, one count owner to notify clerk or residency/name change, one count possession of drug paraphernalia, one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and one count tampering with physical evidence.

In a separate indictment, Hollingsworth was indicted on one count of intimidating a participant in a legal process, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Edwin Lewis, 44, was indicted on one count of harassment, no physical contact, and one count of retaliating against participant in a legal process.

Alexander Scott Vice, 24, was indicted on one count operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of first-degree fleeing/evading police, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

