SEC Preseason Media Football Poll

July 23, 2021 edennison Sports 0

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

EASTERN DIVISION

* — First place votes in ()

Georgia — (124) 923

Florida — (7) 784

Kentucky — (2) 624

Missouri — 555

Tennessee — 362

South Carolina — (1) 355

Vanderbilt — 149

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama — (130) 932

Texas A&M — (1) 760

LSU — (1) 633

Ole Miss — (1) 529

Auburn — 440

Arkansas — (1) 241

Mississippi State — 217

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama — (84) 84

Georgia — (45) 45

Ole Miss — (1) 1

Texas A&M — (1) 1

Florida — (1) 1

Kentucky — (1) 1

South Carolina — (1) 1

Trending Recipes