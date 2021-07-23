Ballinteers drop TBT opener to Men of Mackey

In a way to get more area basketball players in front of college coaches, 25 players from the 10th and 16th Region will get their chance to do so on July 31.

Director Bryson Bennett, an assistant for Mason County’s boys basketball team envisioned the idea, put a plan together and is making it happen next Saturday at the Mason County Fieldhouse.

”Biggest thing is I want to help these kids out. There’s a ton of talent from the 10th and 16th Region and college coaches just don’t come to this area at times. I know there’s plenty of players that are at least NAIA and better talented players. I’m hoping college coaches see this as an opportunity to watch them and this event can bring more coaches and exposure to the area,” Bennett said. “My background is in strength and conditioning and wanted to create something like that and get the athletes involved. So I put the pieces together, put something together and made it more of an NBA style combine.”

Bennett is a graduate of Russell and then attended and graduated from Asbury before joining Mason County’s staff.

The combine was approved by the KHSAA and is certified for NCAA Division II, III and NAIA college coaches to attend.

The objective of the combine is pretty clear…to get these student-athletes exposure where in some cases they may not. High school basketball season isn’t the easiest opportunity for college coaches to recruit, having their own seasons during that time. That leaves summer filled with AAU basketball where some players may fly under the radar by not playing with the right AAU programs or not having the opportunity to shine.

The combine might give college coaches a chance to find their diamond in the rough that they may not know about.

“This is kind of reinventing the wheel, a completely different exposure event. The goal for the first year is to get at least five to six college coaches from around the region to attend. First year, getting the name out and getting them to commit has been a struggle, but I’ve reached out to every college coach in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia,” Bennett said.

Plenty of talent from each respective region will be on hand, including many local players in The Ledger Independent area. Mason County will have Terrell Henry, Nate Mitchell and Philip Bierley on hand, Augusta will have Kason Hinson and Riley Mastin, Bracken County’s Blake and Cayden Reed, Fleming County’s Larkin McKee and Lucas Jolly and Lewis County’s Trey Gerike.

The 25 players invited were suggestions from media members that cover the 10th and 16th Region. Each media member gave their list of top 25 players from the combined regions and contact was made to those players to gauge interest on who can or would attend. Additional players were then added when some of the top players either elected not to come or had prior obligations to attend.

The combine will consist of drills that are relevant to what one would see at an NBA combine with shooting drills, strength and agility drills in the morning and then some five-on-five, fullcourt game action in the afternoon. Five high school coaches were asked to help with the drills from around each region that include coaches with regional championship pedigree in Aric Russell from Campbell County and Steve Fromeyer from Scott, All “A” title holder Jason Hinson from Augusta and 2021 10th Region coach of the year in Mason County’s Brian Kirk along with Nicholas County’s John Michael Reitz also helping guide the event.

Awards will be handed out at the end of the day and each player will get a custom photoshopped graphic with all combine numbers as well as class and school with photo of the player.

While in its infantry, Bennett has hopes of making this event bigger and better in the future.

“Ultimately years down the road I want to make it a state event. Have the top players from entire state of Kentucky. By then I hope this event is well known, sought after and have high level college coaches come and watch,” Bennett said. “Talking to Coach Kirk throughout the season, he was surprised at how many people have never been to The Fieldhouse and this is a great opportunity to play in a great gym. Hopefully we can build off the success each year and expand into different regions. Luckily I have ties to both regions currently, so it helped me get it started and oversee everything more easily.”

List of players attending:

Ethan Sellars, Ashland Blazer

Zander Carter, Ashland Blazer

Kason Hinson, Augusta

Riley Mastin, Augusta

David Govan, Bishop Brossart

Rheyce DeBoard, Boyd County

Blake Reed, Bracken County

Cayden Reed, Bracken County

Ethan Mulling, Calvary Christian

Luke Ruwe, Calvary Christian

Aydan Hamilton, Campbell County

Eric “Des” Davie, Campbell County

Jake Gross, Campbell County

Jaxon Manning, Fairview

Larkin McKee, Fleming County

Lucas Jolly, Fleming County

Trey Gerike, Lewis County

Nate Mitchell, Mason County

Philip Bierley, Mason County

Terrell Henry, Mason County

Wyatt Clark, Nicholas County

Stacey Jackson, Rose Hill Christian

Brady Bell, Russell

Griffin Downs, Russell

Nolan Hunter, Scott