Lacrosse pushing to be next KHSAA sanctioned sport

July 23, 2021
Evan Dennison [email protected]

Will lacrosse be the next KHSAA sanctioned sport?

It has a chance as the latest KHSAA Board of Control meeting on Friday gave the sport until September 22 to get 50 boys’ teams and 50 girls’ teams to commit to compete in lacrosse for the spring 2022 season. The Board accepted the recommended motion to remind member schools of the participation requirements to be met before consideration of a championship event.

Currently, the KHSAA said that they have 38 girls teams and 37 boys teams committed. They have a little under two months to get a dozen or so more. KHSAA bylaws state that 50 is the magic number to sanction a sport, which would represent 17 percent of member schools.

There’s not one team in the 10th or 16th Region that currently has a lacrosse team, the majority of them are in Louisville, Lexington or Northern Kentucky. The issue many smaller schools will face like they do in the fall with the football/soccer dynamic will be the baseball/lacrosse decision the student-athlete will have to make in the spring. In a lot of cases, the smaller Class A or AA schools can only offer one or the other due to numbers in each respective program.

Other matters discussed during the Board of Control meeting:

— Board approves the application from Heritage Christian (Hopkinsville) to become a new member school of the KHSAA.

— Board of Control accepts the recommended motion to move the next scheduled Board meeting from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22.

