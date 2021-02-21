BTDHD added to vaccine sites

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is opening an additional 28 COVID-19 vaccination sites, for a total of 291 sites across the commonwealth.
The Buffalo Trace District Health Department is among those new sites, according to state sources. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting vaccine.ky.gov.
“There is now a provider that has vaccine close to where everybody lives in the commonwealth,” said Beshear. “There are some areas where you might have to drive just a little bit further, but we continue to add new sites for greater convenience. In many ways, we wish you could just call one number to sign up, but we are building for the future so there will be many sites available when vaccine supply increases to what we need.”
Kentucky is providing vaccines in phases. The planned phases are:
— Phase 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel
— Phase 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age 70 and over, K-12 school personnel
— Phase 1c: Kentuckians age 60 and older, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers
— Phase 2: Age over 40
— Phase 3: Age over 16
— Phase 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18 percent of Kentucky’s population)
The state is currently in 1b and expects to begin administering 1c vaccines soon.
The latest numbers available for local counties include:
Mason County — Total cases, 1,380; currently active, 68; deaths, 35.
Robertson County — Total cases, 200; currently active, four; deaths, 16.
Bracken County — Total cases, 478; currently active, 14; deaths, seven.
Lewis County — Total cases 1,111; currently active, 28; deaths, 30.
Fleming County —Total cases 1,039; currently active, 10; deaths, 14.
Brown County, Ohio — Total cases, 3,653; deaths, 41.
Adams County, Ohio — Total cases, 2,128; deaths, 32.