Vanceburg man charged with trafficking

VANCEBURG — A Lewis County man has been charged with trafficking and jailed after a search warrant was executed Friday afternoon at his residence.

Sheriff Johnny Bivens said David Vincent Boggs, 54, of Front Street in Vanceburg, was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) with additional charges pending.

“My office has been investigating alleged drug activity at the Boggs residence for several months,” Bivens said.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we were able to make two controlled buys at this residence,” he stated. “Both controlled buys are believed to involve heroin.”

“Mr. Boggs was out on bond on a pending charge of heroin possession at the time of this arrest,” Bivens stated.

Bivens and deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office along with Vanceburg Police Chief Joe Billman and officers with the Vanceburg Police Department, executed the search warrant and took Boggs into custody.

Bivens said items were located inside the residence and removed as evidence.

Bivens states that in recent months his office has sought to bring those who deal in illegal drugs to justice.

“We will locate and identify high-level drug dealers who bring these types of poisonous drugs into our communities where they distribute them to addicts for monetary gain,” Bivens said.

“We have more of these types of dealers to arrest and our citizens will be seeing more of these types of arrests in the very near future,” he said.

“This isn’t Boggs’ first time being charged with drug offenses,” Bivens stated. “Boggs hasn’t received as much time (in jail) for his offenses as the town drunks have for theirs.”

“We will definitely be monitoring this case as he needs to be held accountable for his actions,” Bivens stated.

“My office is absolutely not interested in negotiating a plea-deal for someone such as Boggs, who continuously distributes this poison throughout Lewis County,” he added.

Boggs was lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center.