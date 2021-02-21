Another light week thanks to the weather, let’s hope that’s done for the season.
Three weeks to go in the regular season, here’s another edition of 10 things in the 10th.
— Couple of games Saturday with some fun finishes. Mason County 79, Montgomery County 76 in an overtime thriller, Covington Holy Cross over Augusta in a 96-95, buzzer-beating shootout. The Royals knocked off the hottest team in the region and sit at 11-3 on the season. With a team that lost over 85 percent of their offense and seven seniors, the young Royals with just two seniors seem to be clicking at the right time. They’ve earned the No. 2 ranking in the media rankings in my book.
— George Rogers Clark’s Brianna Byars joined the 1,000 point club in a win over Rowan County on February 9. Byars is the key catalyst for the Lady Cardinals 11-4 start, having their seven-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in a loss to Bardstown. Byars is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season and is a First Team All-Region player.
— Teams that were unable to get a game in this week either in COVID protocol or the winter weather: George Rogers Clark boys, that’s it. The Cardinals are in COVID protocol and what was once a list of eight-plus teams out for a week is currently down to one. Things seem to be trending the positive direction towards COVID and quarantines, let’s hope that continues.
— Calvary Christian’s boys have won eight of nine and improved to 12-5 on the year. The lone loss was a tight one to Scott, leading through three quarters before losing 67-62. Coach Orlando Donaldson has his team playing well and still have a say in the 37th District standings with Bishop Brossart on deck March 8. They win that one, they earn the No. 3 seed. They have three players in double figures between Luke Ruwe, Ethan Mulling and Logan Hinkle. The Cougars shoot it well from the field (49.5%) and 3-point range (38.4%), Calvary Christian will be a tough out come mid-March.
— Scott’s Mya Meredith has missed the last two games due to injury as the Lady Eagles have lost four straight. One thing Scott has on their side is time, already having clinched a berth into the region tournament the week of March 22. The time Meredith will have to be out is undetermined, but let’s all hope for a speedy recovery because she’s a special talent.
— Scott’s Grant Profitt recorded a triple-double in the Eagles 71-44 victory over Pendleton County. Profitt had 15 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the contest, Cameron Patterson also having a standout game, going for his fifth double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
— The 40th District girls’ race is coming down to the wire. GRC sits at 4-1, Paris 3-1, Montgomery County 1-3 and Bourbon County 0-3. If Paris wins out against Bourbon County Monday and Montgomery County Friday, they earn the No. 1 seed via winning the first game over GRC, the tiebreaker agreed upon before the season. If that happens, positioning for the No. 3 spot will be interesting, if GRC was looming. Montgomery County and Bourbon County still face one another March 2, the Lady Indians won the first contest, 51-33 to open the season January 4.
— Montgomery County’s Hagan Harrison is now the lone member of the 40-point club this season, going for 41 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in the overtime loss to Mason County. The junior also cleared the 1,000 point marker in the game.
— Boys’ top 10:
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Mason County
3. Montgomery County
4. Scott
5. Campbell County
6. Robertson County
7. Harrison County
8. Bishop Brossart
9. Calvary Christian
10. Pendleton County
Next up: Bourbon County
— Girls’ top 10:
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Scott
3. Bishop Brossart
4. Paris
5. Montgomery County
6. Mason County
7. Campbell County
8. Bourbon County
9. Harrison County
10. Nicholas County
Next up: Pendleton County