10 things in the 10th

Mason County 79, Montgomery County 76 (OT) (BOYS)

The Royals picked up their best win of the season to date, going down to Mt. Sterling on Saturday and coming away with an overtime victory at the MCHS Arena.

The Royals jumped out to an early 19-4 lead and led pretty much through the first three quarters of play.

A 7-0 Indians run to start the fourth gave them a 56-53 edge, the two going back and forth from there. The Royals had a chance to win it at the end of regulation before closing the game out in the extra four minutes.

Big games from the trio of Terrell Henry (28 points, 12 rebounds), AP Perry (21 points, seven rebounds) and Nate Mitchell (21 points, four assists) in the victory. Henry knocked down 14-of-18 from the charity stripe, Perry needed just nine shots to get his 21, knocking down 5-of-7 from the 3-point line.

Phillip Bierley added seven points with nine rebounds.

Hagan Harrison was stellar in defeat for the Indians with 41 points and 15 rebounds to go with eight assists. Rickey Lovette added 15 points, JT Woosley with 11 for Montgomery County, having a six-game winning streak snapped.

Mason County improved to 11-3 with the victory and continue to turn heads with their surprising play this season. They lost seven seniors and over 85 percent of their offense from last season and are now a team to take as a serious threat to come out of the 10th Region.

They’ll hope to continue their solid play on Tuesday when they head to Cynthiana to take on Harrison County.

Ripley 59, St. Bernard 44 (BOYS)

The Blue Jays got solid efforts from Braiden Bennington, Gabe Fyffe and Cody Germann in their postseason opener of the OHSAA Division IV Southwest Sectional quarterfinal against St. Bernard.

Bennington’s all around game showcased 21 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals. Fyffe added his nightly double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds while Germann added 13 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists.

Ripley now gets Cincinnati Christian on Tuesday back at Taylor High School at 5 p.m. Cincinnati Christian is the No. 4 seed in the Southwest bracket, Ripley the No. 6 in the sectional semis.

Holy Cross (Covington) 96, Augusta 95 (BOYS)

A shootout ensued in the Panthers Den on Saturday afternoon with a buzzer-beater from Holy Cross to eventually win it.

Augusta got strong performances from a slew of players, Riley Mastin leading the way with 32 points while Kason Hinson poured in 31 points with 11 rebounds. Conner Snapp and Chase Archibald added 12 points apiece for the Panthers, who lost their second straight game, dropping to 8-5 on the season.

Augusta continues its tough stretch in its schedule when they play at Newport Central Catholic on Monday.

Holy Cross sophomore guard Jacob Meyer went for 42 points in the win.

Augusta 48, St. Patrick 35 (GIRLS)

Augusta avenged a loss to St. Patrick earlier this season with a 48-35 victory over the Lady Saints on Saturday afternoon in Augusta.

The Lady Panthers held St. Pat to 18 points through three quarters with a 31-18 advantage, the two scoring 17 points apiece in the fourth.

Emma Young led Augusta with 12 points, Reagan Tackett with 10 points, Laci Tackett adding nine as Augusta improved to 5-8 on the season.

Allison Hughes led St. Patrick with 11 points, Lillian Klee with nine and Caroline McKay adding eight as they dropped to 5-10 on the season. St. Patrick shot 8-for-50 from the field in the game.

Robertson County 101, Bath County 81 (BOYS)

The Black Devils were able to clear the century mark in Owingsville on Saturday night with a win over Bath County.

Robertson County shot 68 percent from the field in the victory, paced by Justin Becker’s 30 points and nine rebounds. Becker hit 11-of-13 shots from the field. Sebastian Dixon poured in 22 points on just nine shots, knocking down six of them. Eli Dotson added 13 points with six assists, Tanner Horn with 12 points and six rebounds. Brandon Dice dished out five assists to go with his eight points.

Robertson County improved to 8-3 and has a big week ahead starting with Fleming County on Monday.

They’ll face West Carter on Wednesday in the opening round of the All “A” state tournament sectionals followed by a big 38th District contest at Pendleton County on Friday.

Calvary Christian 65, St. Patrick 26 (BOYS)

The Saints couldn’t get much offense going in a 65-26 loss to Calvary Christian Saturday afternoon at the Shamrock.

Chase Walton led St. Patrick (1-15) with 15 points, Allan Briseno adding eight points.

St. Patrick returns to action Thursday when they play at Elliott County.

Dixie Heights 78, Bracken County 43 (BOYS)

The Polar Bears suffered a third straight loss and five of their last six with a 78-43 loss to Dixie Heights on Saturday at The Igloo.

Blake Reed led Bracken with 23 points, but didn’t get much elsewhere, no one else able to clear more than six points.

The loss drops Bracken County to 6-13 on the season and face another tough week with Newport Central Catholic, Holy Cross (Covington), Paris and Robertson County on the docket, starting with New Cath on Tuesday.

Paint Valley 55, Manchester 38 (GIRLS)

Manchester’s postseason came to a close with a OHSAA Division IV Southeast Sectional final loss to Paint Valley Saturday night.

The Lady Hounds hadn’t played since January 27 due to COVID protocols and the winter weather and struggled to find much offense in the loss.

Emily Sweeney led the Lady Hounds with eight points, Brooke Kennedy and Sophia Paul with six points apiece, Kennedy adding eight rebounds.

Paint Valley shot 17 free throw attempts to the Lady Hounds two, a plus-11 margin in scoring for Paint Valley.

Manchester still has a few regular season games left to be made up, starting with Fayetteville-Perry on Tuesday.