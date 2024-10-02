On September 11, 1985, the Cincinnati Reds were playing the San Diego Padres in the second of a three-game series.

The night before, Cincinnati dropped in an unfortunate 3-2 loss to San Diego, but ultimately closed out the series 2-1 over the Padres, making history in the process. That night, during the first inning, the late, great, Pete Rose picked up his 4,192nd career hit in a single to left-center field against pitcher Eric Show.

The 47,237 people in attendance at the former home of the Cincinnati Reds, Riverfront Stadium, rose to their feet to cheer on the new Major League Baseball “Hit King”.

“It was Maysville night, and the atmosphere was fantastic. We knew he was probably going to break the record.” said Maysville Historian, Ron Bailey.

“That place, I’ve never been in a place that loud. Looking back, that was a moment in history. Pete Rose, he was my hero.” Said Leo McKay, the Ledger Independent’s photographer the night of the game.

That night was Maysville night at Riverfront Stadium, with the Maysville High School band performing, and several other Mason County natives taking part in pre-game festivities.

“It was an electric night, just a wild night.” Said McKay.

Numerous Maysville citizens were in attendance, watching the game and cheering on the Cincinnati Reds, and Rose, as the infamous and beloved batter took to the box, breaking the record and making history.

Today, Rose’s record still stands, with a total of 4,256 total hits across his 24 season career as a batter, ahead of Cobb with 4,189 Hank Aaron with 3,771, and Stan Musial with 3,630. Throughout his career, Rose was a 17-time all star, winning three world series with the Reds twice, in 1975 and ’76, and the Phillies once, in 1980.

“In my opinion, he didn’t have more hits in Major League Baseball baseball because he had more talent, he had more determination and just passion for the game of baseball, and that’s what I remember Pete Rose for. Growing up, he was definitely my hero, there’s no doubt about it.” said Bailey.

“You knew when Pete Rose was in the game, something was gonna happen. If you walked Pete Rose, he’d throw that bat and run to first base as fast as he could, he was just competitive.” Said McKay, “Growing up, he was my hero. Not just mine, a lot of people my age that grew up playing baseball. I wish I had my baseball cards.”

“I was at the All-Star game, the night he knocked Ray Fosse over. The All-Star game was held in Cincinnati at the old Riverfront stadium, he rounded third base, Ray Fosse blocked the plate, and he very near broke Fosse’s shoulder but he scored, got the winning run for the National League and that’s one of my greatest memories, watching Pete Rose.” said Bailey.

During his career, Rose garnered a reputation as one of the toughest on the field, earning him the nickname “Charlie Hustle”. Throughout every game he saw, Rose embodied the phrase “give 110 percent”. Rose helped lift the Reds to victory throughout numerous contests against several opponents throughout his career, always willing to do whatever it took to pull out a win.

“He’d fight a running sawmill too, if you threw a ball at his head, he was coming out of there. Course, he was young.” Said McKay, “He made one error, one mistake. He bet on baseball. The bottom line is, he only bet on Cincinnati to win, but that’s one of the rules. You show me one person that’s never made a mistake in their lives, I don’t know anybody.”

Rose remains an influential part of Major League Baseball history, as well as the Cincinnati Reds, despite his lifetime ban from baseball in 1989. That year he was caught betting on Cincinnati Reds baseball games, the team that he managed at the time.

Since then, he has sparked countless arguments regarding the hall of fame, and whether his ban should be lifted. On June 25, 2016, Rose was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds’ Hall of Fame, during a weekend long celebration of his contributions to the team, where he was acknowledged as one of the team’s best players in Cincinnati history.

“He’s still my hero, and there isn’t a doubt in my mind that he’s the greatest baseball player of all time. He’ll never be surpassed, they’ll never play that many games or at bats, I don’t think he ever called in sick. Hometown hero, think about that.” Said McKay.

Peter Edward “Charlie Hustle” Rose passed on Monday, September 30, 2024 at age 83. His contributions to the game of baseball, and the Cincinnati Reds will never be forgotten, by fans of the sport and all of the devout folks living throughout Red’s Country, but undoubtedly a little more so by the people of Maysville, those in attendance the night the legend broke the record, their children and grandchildren, and so on, for generations to come.

Thank you, Pete.