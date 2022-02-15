The 10th Region has announced its girls Hall of Fame Class for 2022.

The class consists of five players, one contributor and four members to the Veteran’s Committee.

PLAYERS

Baily Cummins: Bracken County, (2012-16)

One of the most successful players to ever wear the Lady Bears uniform, Cummins was an all-region selection four times. By the time she graduated, she held the school record for most career points with 2,408, most points in a season with 660, highest season scoring average at 22.8 points per game and most points in a single game with 48. During her career, Cummins led the Lady Bears to two district titles in 2012 and ‘14 and two 10th Region All “A” Classic titles in 2015 and ‘16. Cummins was named 10th Region Player of the Year in 2016 and was a Kentucky Miss Basketball candidate.

Cummins went on to play at Shawnee State University where she was named to the All-Conference and All-American teams. She finished her career at Shawnee as the eighth most prolific scorer in school history with 1,892 points and is second in career assists with 656.

She currently serves as an assistant coach at Georgetown College for the women’s basketball team.

Taylor Robinson Sandmann: Campbell County, (2009-13)

A three sport standout, Taylor led the Lady Camels to back-to-back appearances in the region finals in 2012 and 2013. Scoring over 1,000 points in her career, she was named all-region and a Division 1 Northern KY all-star twice. In addition to being a scorer, Taylor was also a difference maker on the defensive end of the court recording 348 career steals. During her career, Campbell County won three consecutive district titles with Taylor being named MVP for each tournament. Taylor was also a state champion in track and a standout soccer player at Campbell County being named 2nd team all-state her senior year.

After graduating, Taylor attended Thomas More University where she played soccer for four years culminating in being named 1st team All-American her senior season.

Currently, Taylor is a nurse practitioner working at Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati

Kim Habermehl Metzger: Augusta, (2000-06)

Augusta High School’s 4th all-time leading scorer with 1,524 points, Kim led the Lady Panthers in scoring from her sophomore through senior seasons. During those three seasons, she averaged about 17.5 points per game while also pulling down about 7 rebounds per night. For her efforts on the court, Kim was named all-region and was also named to the All A classic All-Region team. In the 2006 district tournament, she led the Lady Panthers to an upset of St. Patrick in the semifinals putting Augusta in the 10th region tournament for the first time since 1993.

After her playing career, she earned a degree in elementary education and is presently a teacher at Grant’s Lick Elementary School in Campbell County.

Brianna Peters: Campbell County, (2007-10)

Playing for hall of famer Ed Cravens, Peters showed steady improvement and solid play over her career resulting in being named first team all-region her senior season. Her efforts led the Lady Camels to two district championships during her three year career. For her career, she scored 753 points, grabbed 565 rebounds and blocked 45 shots. At the conclusion of her senior season, Peters was selected to represent Kentucky in the annual KY-OH All Star game.

She continued her playing career at Wilmington College in Ohio where she was a three year starter. Her collegiate career culminated in being named 2nd team all-conference with career totals of 717 points, 494 rebounds and 148 blocks.

She is currently employed at Cargill Animal Nutrition in Dayton, Ohio.

Jan Vaughn Horn: George Rogers Clark, (1992-95)

The 1995 10th Region player of the year, Jan led the Cardinals back to the Sweet 16 in 1995. At the state tournament, GRC beat Ashland in the first round before falling to the eventual state champions in the quarterfinals. For her efforts, Jan was named to the 1995 Sweet 16 All-Tournament Team. During her four years, she helped lead the Cardinals to 94 victories while scoring 961 points.

Upon graduation, she continued her playing career at Transylvania University and currently is a middle school English teacher in the Clark County school system.

CONTRIBUTOR

Steve Davis: Paris, (2000-Present)

Even long after his own children have graduated from the LadyHounds program, Davis has continued to play a vital role. Steve currently serves as the scoreboard operator for home games in the Earl E. Redwine Gymnasium and as the bookkeeper at away games. In his 20 plus years of service, he has served the Paris program under five different head coaches. His time and efforts over the years have helped the program win over 350 games by making the coaches’ job easier because they don’t have to be concerned with finding a clock operator or bookkeeper.

VETERAN’S COMMITTEE

Stacy Berry: Campbell County, (2000-03)

A three-year starter for the Lady Camels, Stacy helped lead Campbell County to its first 10th region title in her senior season. In each of those seasons as a starter, the Lady Camels qualified for the regional tournament ultimately winning the championship in 2003. Beyond scoring 707 points in her career, Berry was the leader of the program during this time. In addition to her points, she also had over 140 rebounds as a 5-foot-4 guard and dished out over 100 assists. Berry was named to the 2003 10th region tournament all-tournament team.

She attended Thomas More College where she was a member of the softball team and earned a nursing degree. Today, Berry works at Mercy Health.

Jessica Holt: Mason County, (1995-98)

Another in the long line of outstanding players from Mason County, Holt sits at number 15 in career scoring for the Lady Royals with 1,083 points. During her career, the Lady Royals won 78 games and four district titles advancing to the regional tournament each season. Holt led Mason County in scoring for two seasons and had a career high of 25 points. For her career, Jessica shot 44% from the 3-point line, 70% from the free throw line and averaged 4 assists per game.

Holt continued her career at the University of the Cumberlands after graduating from Mason County.

Tammy Bays Hughes: Fleming County, (1983-88)

Tammy scored 1,122 points during her career. She saw varsity playing time as an 8th grader while playing alongside fellow hall of famers Drucie Connors and Pat Compton. She helped lead the Lady Panthers to the 10th Region Tournament twice.

Today, she is the owner/operator of ForestHill Products in Brooksville.

Sharae Porter: Paris, (1984-87)

Recognized as one of the best post players in the storied LadyHounds program, Porter was coached by hall of famers Judy Cox and Connie Appleman. For her career, Sharae scored 1,003 points, pulled down 602 rebounds, had 148 steals and blocked 47 shots. She was named all-region her last three seasons and 10th Region Player of the Year her senior season after averaging 16.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. During her career, Paris won two district titles and advanced to the region tournament each season.

After graduating from Paris, Porter’s career continued to flourish at Lee’s College.