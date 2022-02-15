The 10th Region Hall of Fame has named its 2022 class.

The soon to be inducted class includes five players, two contributors, a coach and two members to the Veteran’s committee.

In order to make the ballot to be voted on, each school has to nominate either a player, contributor or coach to be on the ballot for vote by the 16 coaches in the 10th Region.

Here’s the list of the 2022 class.

PLAYERS

Treg Setty, Mason County (2007-11)

Setty is eighth all-time on the Mason County scoring list with 1,524 points and was a part of three region championship teams and two Final Fours, a reserve on the Royals 2008 state championship team his freshman year. He also grabbed 714 rebounds in his Royal career, named to the All-10th Region team in 2009, ‘10 and ‘11. He made second team All-State his senior year and was named to the Kentucky All-Star team. He went on to have a successful college career at Ohio University after transferring from Southern Illinois and scored over 600 career points as a Bobcat.

Jake Ohmer, Scott (2013-17)

Ohmer scored 2,705 points in his Eagles career and played in 126 games with Scott. He holds 17 offensive school records and helped lead the Eagles to the 2017 10th Region championship with his buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the corner over Campbell County. They eventually made it to the Final Four that season. Ohmer was the KABC 10th Region Player of the Year in 2016-17 and Mr. Basketball Runner-Up that season. His career average was 22.2 points per game and made 278 3-pointers.

Matt Wilson, Campbell County (2012-16)

The 2016 10th Region Player of the Year was a walking double-double in his junior and senior seasons. Wilson’s career stats include an average of 15.5 points per game, 12 rebounds per game and four blocks a game. He’s a three-time All-10th Region team member and 2016 KABC 10th Region Player of the Year. Wilson has the most rebounds in Camels program history with 1,191, 24th all-time in KHSAA history. Wilson was a part of two 10th Region championship teams in 2014 and ‘15 and went on to have a successful career at Army that included finishing sixth in program history in career points with 1,587 and third in program history in rebounds with 852, one of only two cadets in program history with 1,500 points and 800 rebounds for their college career.

Brett White, Campbell County (2002-06)

White finished as a top 15 scorer in program history with 1,085 career points as a three-year starter with the Camels program. He made first team All-Region in 2005 and ‘06, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists in both seasons. White was also an NKCA Division I all-star in both of those seasons and team captain in both seasons as well.

Mac Whitaker, Harrison County (1968-1971)

Many know Mac as a soon to be Hall of Fame baseball coach across the state, having the most wins in KHSAA history with 1,164 and four state championships, but he could also get it done on the hardwood as a Thorobred.

Whitaker scored 1,065 career points in his career, playing in 80 games. His career average was 13.3 points per game and was named to the All-10th Region team during his senior season that won the 37th District title.

CONTRIBUTORS

Ron Bailey, Mason County

Bailey hails from Mason County and is a long time supporter of Mason County, Maysville High School, and 10th Region basketball in general. He’s dubbed as the “human encyclopedia”, rarely a piece of history that gets past Ron. He’s a valuable contributor in preserving the history around Mason County and the 10th Region. He’s a big part of organizing recognition nights, throwback nights or reunions when Mason County does so to honor the past.

This one means a lot to me on a personal level as well as I call Ron a good friend of mine. Without him, I’d be lost at times as the sports editor here at The Ledger Independent. He provides me with a weekly “Throwback Thursday” to help reminisce on the past as well as provide columns throughout the year to touch up on local history, no matter what the sport is. He has a “Daily Bailey” piece on the radio with WFTM and has a “You may be from Maysville” Facebook page which includes local sports history as well as local history. He also has a twitter account dedicated to 10th Region basketball history.

This recognition is long overdue for Mr. Bailey.

Rosemary Whitaker, Harrison County

Rosemary serves as the Athletic Directory Secretary for all Harrison County sports. If you have ever worked as a coach or in the athletic department, you understand how valuable one more person, one more set of eyes, one more set of hands can be. Rosemary Whitaker was the glue for Harrison County athletics (officially for 16 years), but unofficially for over 2 decades. She scheduled sports physicals for the entire school, completed KHSAA forms, made sure every coach was up to date with their courses, organized senior nights, counseled many players, prepared for Title IX audits, assisted with amenities for officials and opposing teams, the reason you were treated the way you should be treated at Harrison County, was and is because of Rosemary Whitaker and her influence in the athletic department. She was definitely one of a kind.

COACHES

Gary Turner, Pendleton County (1982-89)

Turner coached at Pendleton County with a career record of 104-108 and led the team to four district championships from 1983-86. In that span he led the Wildcats to the 10th Region final in 1984 and the region semis in 1985. Turner coached three 1,000 point scorers in his tenure, including Talbert Turner who ended up 19th in KHSAA history with 3,183 points and later went on to play at Morehead State. The other two were Bill Turner (1,425 points) and Mark Browning (1,132 points). Turner also coached at Campbell County when they were a member of the 9th Region and an assistant on Simon Kenton’s staff when they won the 1995 9th Region title. He’s currently an assistant for the Pendleton County girls’ basketball team.

VETERANS COMMITTEE

Bryan Witajewski, Harrison County (1993-97)

John Rice, Bracken County (1965-67)

Full bios were not sent with the Hall of Fame Class.