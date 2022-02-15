The St. Patrick Saints got their fourth victory of the season in a triple overtime thriller over Villa Madonna on Monday.

Chase Walton hit a contested three in the corner, surrounded by three guys as the Saints traveled home with a 78-76 victory.

Walton’s triple was the finished product of a 33-point, 20 rebound game for the senior, also adding eight assists. He entered the fourth quarter with just eight points at the time, exploding for 25 points in the fourth and overtimes. Allan Briseno had a career-high 28 points to complement Walton, also adding eight rebounds while Caleb Poczatek chipped in eight points for the Saints high scorers.

Villa held leads of 17-10 after the first, 34-22 at halftime and 43-32 after three quarters of play and pretty much in control. The Saints got going in the fourth, outscoring the Vikings 21-10 to force overtime.

It was the Saints first win in a played game since December 20, when they defeated Covington Latin. They also were credited with a victory in the opening round of the 10th Region All “A” tournament against Paris on January 8, but the Greyhounds had to forfeit due to COVID protocols.

St. Patrick hopes to get on a run here in the final week of the regular season, they played at Heritage Academy on Tuesday night, a team they had a narrow loss to in a January 18 contest, a 68-65 Heritage Academy victory at The Shamrock.

They close the regular season on Thursday in their home finale, taking on Covington Latin. If they can win those two, the six wins would be their most in a season since the 2017-18 season.

Adding to the Saints scoring on Monday was Sam Porter with four points, Braxton Swanger with three and Garrett Tesmer with two. Walton and Briseno combined to hit 26 of 42 shots from the field and 8 of 12 from the free throw line.

The Saints open postseason play next week when they play Bracken County at The Fieldhouse in the 39th District Tournament.