Local Results

MONDAY, JANUARY 25

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Montgomery County 86, Bracken County 63

Harrison County 90, St. Patrick 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mason County 76, Augusta 35

Harrison County at St. Patrick, PPD

Fleming County at Montgomery County, PPD

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ripley 66, Miami Valley Christian Academy 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fairifield 67, Manchester 48

North Adams at West Union, 7:30 p.m.

Peebles at Fayetteville-Perry, 7:30 p.m.

Whiteoak at Ripley, PPD

Eastern Brown 63, Lynchburg-Clay 45

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nicholas County at Augusta, PPD

Lewis County at Elliott County, 7:30 p.m.

St. Patrick at Fleming County, 6:30 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Whiteoak at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Lynchburg-Clay, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Brown at Manchester, PPD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethel-Tate at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

