MR. POLLOCK

GERMANTOWN — Charles “Chuck” Burgess Pollock Jr., died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1963 to Betty (Lee) Pollock of Maysville and the late Charles Burgess Pollock Sr.

He was a tool and die maker for many years and attended Germantown United Methodist Church.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Heather (Thomas) Pollock of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandchildren, Kayla and Dominic Goins; and one brother, Steve Pollock of Maysville.

Funeral will be at 4 p.m., on Wednesday at Palmer Funeral Home in Germantown.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Germantown United Methodist Church.

