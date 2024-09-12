Home Special Sections TV Week – September 14, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – September 14, 2024 September 12, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/qpel/ View Comments Editor's Picks Hall indicted for stabbing incident Ledger Independent - September 14, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG — Billy Hall was indicted for charges related to a stabbing incident that took place in July. Local teen earns international title showing horses Ledger Independent - September 14, 2024 Ruth Collins, a Mason County Schools student, has earned the title of Reserve World Grand Champion after competing in the Equitation Medal Final Championship. EBH announces new location in Maysville Ledger Independent - September 14, 2024 Epic Behavioral Health recently announced the opening of its new facility in Maysville. LCMS faces potential threat Ledger Independent - September 13, 2024 A statement was released on Thursday from Lewis County Schools about an incident perceived as a threat at Lewis County Middle School that afternoon. BC native shares story to inspire youth Ledger Independent - September 12, 2024 ABERDEEN, Ohio — A Brown County native recently shared his story, hoping to inspire the young generation to follow their dreams. Load more