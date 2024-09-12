ABERDEEN, Ohio — A Brown County native recently shared his story, hoping to inspire the young generation to follow their dreams.

Growing up in Aberdeen, Ohio, Chris Lawson helped his grandfather collect rent and mow properties that he owned.

“My grandfather was old school and taught me that if you want things, you have to work for them,” Lawson recalled.

From a young age he knew he wanted to be both a funeral director and an ambulance driver. He noted those were his dreams. In the sixth grade, his science project was on embalming. He said he had help from Jim Brell, Jr.

Before graduating high school, Lawson joined the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve in 2001 and began basic training as he saw a potential way for himself to serve his country and get out of Southern Ohio.

While in the reserves, the 9/11 terrorist attack occurred. Lawson recalled his experience during the time.

“The commanding officer of my unit called my high school and told me to pack my bags just in case. I went home and made sure my uniforms were ready,” Lawson said.

He never deployed but continued the regular drills and patrolled the Ohio River along with the surrounding areas, he said.

“I was proud to be a part of the military during that time. A time when we were all sad but truly proud to be Americans,” Lawson explained.

He discussed his experiences further.

“I served in the Coast Guard Reserve until 2004 then switched to the Army, serving as a military police officer until 2009. I did one tour overseas for Operation Enduring Freedom,” Lawson recalled.

After graduating high school, he went to the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

“During my two years of college, I was able to live in a funeral home and work there while I studied. I got paid very little money but I was taught things I still use today,” Lawson said.

For 22 years, he has been involved with death care sitting across the table of people who needed someone to listen and someone to help with planning a funeral.

“Some of the things I have seen over the years has been truly sad and heartbreaking, but being able to help a family see their deceased relative one last time, help guide them through planning a personalized funeral also has brought me so much satisfaction,” Lawson explained.

Before the COVID pandemic hit the world, his dream of being an EMT came true.

“My neighbor was the fire chief in my township and he asked me if I had any interest in joining. I joked and said, well yes, I have thought about being an EMT since I was a kid,” Lawson recalled.

Lawson told his neighbor he would think about it. He explained this was because he had a full-time job and three children with a fourth on the way. His free time was “non-existent,” he said.

“I got to thinking about how serving others and wearing a uniform made me feel and I thought, it’s not about me, it’s about helping others and we should always find the time to serve,” Lawson remarked.

Lawson ended up attending EMT school at a local community college during the weekends and at night.

“I have been serving my local community as an EMT going on five years and truly enjoy the ministry I can help provide people,” Lawson stated. “I just don’t help people medically and drive them to the hospital, I let them know someone cares and listen to their stories all while providing great care.”

He wanted kids to know that what they want to do in life, they can do. Lawson noted anything worth doing is not easy so there will be hard times and roadblocks.

“Mistakes will be made. Just use those mistakes as a way of learning and move forward. For me, I give all glory to the Lord. He has kept me on the right path and allowed me to serve him in service of others,” Lawson remarked.

He also has encouraged teenagers to get a job and save money and to have set goals and work towards them.

“Have a plan and a backup plan, because things change. However, if you truly want something, you are able to make it a reality, no matter your past. I’m living proof that you are able to live out our childhood dreams,” Lawson concluded.