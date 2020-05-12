MR. ARN

MAYSVILLE — John Arn, Jr., 79, of Maysville, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Arn retired from The Ledger Independent, was a member of Crosspoint Community Church, the Laurel Oak Golf Club and the Eagles Lodge. He was a graduate of Minerva High School and the Cincinnati Technical Academy.

John was born in Maysville on Dec. 8, 1940, the son of the late John Arn Sr. and Margaret Bierly Arn.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Gifford Arn; his children, John Arn III (Carolyn) of Frankfort, Michelle Currans (Steve) of Georgetown and April Estep (Scotty) of Germantown; his grandchildren, Allison Creek (Chris), Abby Huff, Amy Huff, Christian Adamson (Austin), Charity Arn, Cyria Arn, CKimball Arn and Jaxton Estep. He is also survived by his brother, Fred Arn (Sandy) of Edgewood; and his sister, Patricia Blevins of Lexington.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Murray; and his brothers-in-law, Robert Murray and George Blevins.

Following the executive orders of Gov. Beshear during the COVID-19 (Novel Corona) crisis, services will be held privately.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

