May 12, 2020 Ledger Independent Obituaries 0
MAYSVILLE — Anthony “Tony” Wayne Litzinger, 60, of Maysville, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Mason County.

He was born in Mason County on Sept. 20, 1959, to Juanita Frederick Litzinger of Maysville and the late James A. Litzinger.

Mr. Litzinger was a former mechanic at DPNL, a member of Germantown Baptist Church and an avid fisherman. He enjoyed farming, and loved his family very much.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his Daughter Kara (Josh) Hesler of Maysville; and two grandchildren, Dillion Stanton and Haley Bauer. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Kaison, Leelyn and Raegan Stanton, as well as Raelyn, Chance and Braley Gross; his siblings, Donald (Jeanie) Stanton of Maysville, Susan O’Cull of Maysville, Ricky O’Cull of Northern KY and Debbie Litzinger of Germantown. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Cindy, Hannah, Dalton, heather and Jason, along with several great-nieces and nephews.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

It is requested that attendees remain in their vehicles as they are guided through the parking lot.

Burial will be private.

Memorials are suggested to any local pay lake.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.

