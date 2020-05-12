MR. LITZINGER

VANCEBURG — Linda Carol Stanfield O’Dell passed away peacefully May 11, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandson at her earthly home and taken by a band of angels to her heavenly home to be with Jesus.

She was born Jan 18, 1943, to the late Rev. Worth Stanfield and Rena Hampton Stanfield.

Linda graduated from Tollesboro High School class of 1961. She worked for the U.S. Shoe Corp. for 32 years, in Vanceburg, Maysville, and Flemingsburg, where she retired from. She also worked at the Vanceburg bow plant for several years. She was an Avon representative for 13 years, belonging to the President’s Club. She held a church service lovingly called the Spiritual Hour at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center for seven years. She was also in the Army Reserves in Flemingsburg, and given an honorable discharge.

Linda was a devout Christian and attended the Petersville Church of God where she was their piano player. She had a God-given talent since the age of five and loved playing for the Lord. You could see and feel the Lord through her each time she gave a testimony in church. She took such pride in driving their church van for many years and especially took a great interest in getting as many children to attend as possible.

She never met a stranger and was loved by many. Her gentle and kind nature was known by all. She had a sweet smile that would brighten anyone’s day. If you ever needed anything, she was the one you could turn to.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Worth O. Stanfield, Jr.; and her sister, Ruth Hurst.

Linda was the loving and devoted mother of two children, daughter Garnetta L. Rickett of Vanceburg, who was her caretaker during her illness until she passed; son, John Sapp (Tonya) of Fayetteville, N.C.; four grandchildren whom she adored, Andrew Rickett, Keri Richardson (Gene), Chase Sapp (Katie), Courtney Scott (Arles); four great-grandchildren Thurston Sisson, Charlie and Raven Sapp, and Grayson Scott; and a great-granddaughter due in June 2020. She also leaves behind “Mamawe’s boy,” her grandpuppy Jalen.

She’s also survived by three sisters she treasured, Connie Denton and Phyllis Garrison, both of Maysville, and Joyce Summerfield (John) of Bigfork, Montana; and her brother, Milt Stanfield (Phyllis), whom she held in the highest regard.

She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will forever miss their Aunt Linda, her church family, and the many friends she’s made throughout the years.

A drive-by visitation will be at the Petersville Church of God in Petersville, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. , allowing you to pay your respects from the safety of your vehicle during this COVID-19 pandemic. We feel this is a safe way to pay your last respects to Linda. A private service for immediate family only will follow. The funeral will be live streamed on Facebook at 2:30 p.m., the same day with her brother Milt Stanfield officiating the service.

She will be laid to rest at the Cannan church cemetery in Burtonville.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Dickerson Funeral home in Vanceburg, Ky.