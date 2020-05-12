Two killed in Monday fire

May 12, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
-

MOUNT OLIVET — Two people were killed in a house fire on Monday in Robertson County.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Cory Elliott said around 4 a.m., an individual was driving near the Mount Olivet area when they saw a house on a fire. The person called dispatch and reported the fire.

Upon arrival, first responders found two adults inside the home. They had succumbed to injuries sustained from the fire, according to Elliott.

Elliott said the house was a one-story family dwelling on the outskirts of Mount Olivet. It was a total loss and no foul play is suspected in the fire.

“We don’t believe there is any foul play,” he said. “And we are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. We will release more information when we have it.”

According to Elliott, the bodies of the two adults inside the home have been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. Once the autopsy has been completed, the names of the individuals will be released.

“First responders arrived at the scene and located two deceased adults inside the residence. The Robertson County Coroner was notified and responded to the scene. Both individuals were removed, pending identification from scheduled autopsies in Frankfort,” Elliott said.

The Robertson County Fire Department, KSP, Robertson County Sheriff and the Robertson County Coroner responded to the scene.

The fire remains under investigation by KSP Detective Chris Lairson.

