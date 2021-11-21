MAYSVILLE — Robert Allen Gilvin, 69, of Tollesboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Mr. Gilvin was of the Christian faith. He retired from Emerson Power Transmission and was a veteran of the US Army having served in Vietnam.

Robert was born in Maysville, on April 21, 1952, the son of Frances O’Cull Ridout of Maysville, and the late Robert Lee Gilvin.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Pat Vice Gilvin; his brother, Larry Gilvin (Melissa) of Sardinia, Ohio; his sister, Joyce Browning (Jimmy) of West Palm Beach, Fla.; special friends, Sherie and Todd Wilson of Tollesboro;, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Gilvin.

A private graveside service was held with his immediate family at the Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Memorials may be made to Cardinal Hill, 2050 Versailles Road, Lexington, Ky. 40504.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com