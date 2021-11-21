MRS. PATRICK

FLEMINGSBURG — Marietta Fugate Patrick, 74, of Flemingsburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her residence with family by her side.

Born in Wescoal in Breathitt County, on Aug. 6, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Fugate and the late Marie Miller Sawyers.

Marietta was the Missions Director for Christ Way Assembly of God in Flemingsburg, where she was a member.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Otis Patrick Jr.; her four children, Pamela Jolly and husband, Randy, Melissa Patrick, Gregory (Lillie) Patrick, Rachel Mullins and husband, Anthony, all of Flemingsburg; her 11 grandchildren, Samantha Jolly, Matthew Jolly, Robert Jolly (Michelle Hunt), Candace Nickell, Derrick Nickell, Brandon Patrick (Skylair), Leslie Taylor (Ryan), Johnathon Patrick, William Patrick, Elijah Mullins, Erica Haddix; her five great-grandchildren, Kylee Prater, Oliver Hunt, Henry Jolly, Brian Taylor, Charles Patrick. She is also survived by her four siblings, Delores Amburgey of Leburn, Kathy (Mark) Carlson of Flemingsburg, Alicia Staton of Knoxville, Tenn., and Darlene Sawyers of Williamsburg.

In addition to her parents, Melvin and Marie, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Melvin Fugate Jr., Marvin Sawyers, Bonnie Smith, and Linda Musgrave.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Christ Way Assembly of God with Pastor Anthony Mullins officiating.

Marietta will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park in Flemingsburg.

Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, at the church located at 271 Mount Sterling Avenue, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

The family has requested no flowers. To help offset medical expenses and bills, please consider a donation in memory of Marietta to the family.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Marietta and her family.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com