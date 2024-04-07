An Industrial Development Authority Director has been hired for Mason County.

According to Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, Tyler McHugh has been hired as the executive director of the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority.

For 10 years, McHugh worked at Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati. His roles have ranged from distribution requirement planning, loss elimination and automation pillar leader, customer team distribution analyst to master data business process expert.

“Tyler brings with him extensive knowledge of Business to Business partnership and the ability to work cross functionally with multiple groups and end-to-end project management,” McNeill said.

McHugh holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a concentration in history and economics from the University of Kentucky. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Xavier University.

McHugh, who is a native of Maysville, said he was excited to accept the position.

“I am both excited and proud to return to my hometown of Maysville and help make a positive impact on our community. We have a community of wonderful people, institutions, and businesses that makes us a great place to live and work. I look forward to working with our current elected officials to continue promoting and growing our community and making it the top destination for people and business,” he said. “It is an honor to have been selected by the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Board and I appreciate their confidence in my ability to successfully perform in this position.”

MMCIDA Chair Richard Butler said he was also looking forward to having McHugh in the role.

“The members of the Maysville Mason County Industrial Development Authority are excited for Tyler to start and to continue the positive momentum the IDA, Maysville and Mason County has seen over the last decade. As a local, McHugh’s passion for our area, in concert with his business acumen, will serve the board and our region well into the future,” Butler stated.

McNeill said McHugh is exactly what the position needs.

“Tyler has the energy, experience and a passion for our region that this role needs. His experiences specifically with P&G and project management will serve him well. He has experienced other communities and will incorporate those experiences here in Maysville and Mason County to continue the positive momentum we’ve witnessed in recent years,” McNeill said.

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill agreed.

“Tyler brings a unique skill set to the position. He has had extensive experience in identifying underlying issues, using a team approach to problem solving and developing partnerships for solutions. The city is pleased to be working with Tyler and the IDA to keep Maysville moving in a positive direction with meaningful job and career opportunities,” she said.

The Maysville Mason County Industrial Development Authority was created through an inter-local cooperative agreement in 1985 between the city of Maysville and Mason County to serve as the economic development and marketing agency for both by promoting the Maysville area as a national and international basis for new or expanding manufacturing projects.

The authority works with local businesses, industry and local governments to develop the resources and infrastructure necessary to support economic growth within Maysville and Mason County. Additionally, the authority works in a supportive role for private developers. All of this is achieved with the overarching goals of creating new, diverse jobs while expanding the local tax base.