BROOKSVILLE — The Bracken County Chamber of Commerce has announced a scholarship for Bracken County seniors in remembrance of Perry Poe, a devout community member who recently passed away.

According to Collin Jarrell, a board member of the Bracken County Chamber of Commerce, the scholarship is $700. Jarrell noted that $350 will go to a senior at Bracken County Schools and $350 will go to a senior at Augusta Independent School.

Originally, the scholarship was going to be $100 for each recipient. Manfry Group donated the additional $500 to put toward the scholarship, Jarrell said.

Jarrell briefly described what a strong applicant might look like. Seniors who demonstrate a “strong” commitment to volunteering and serving their community are welcome to apply for the Perry Poe scholarship before the deadline.

The deadline for applying for the scholarship is April 19.

Jarrell noted that once all applications are in, the BCCC Board will “sort” through them and choose the seniors who they feel are the most deserving of the awards.

If a senior is interested in applying for the scholarship, they can obtain an application by contacting their school’s guidance counselor or the BCCC at the email [email protected].

According to Jarrell, all applications will need to be submitted to the BCCC email once complete. He went on to discuss the chamber’s reasoning for renaming their general scholarship in remembrance of Perry Poe.

Poe served as a board member for the BCCC for a “very, very, very” long time. He served as the board president from 2002 to 2022, according to Jarrell.

When Poe passed away earlier this year, the community felt the loss, Jarrell said.

“That was a big loss to our community,” he remarked.

Jarrell commented on the chamber’s desire to honor Poe through a scholarship.

“We wanted to find a way to honor him by showing that he still has a large impact with the Chamber of Commerce and in the community. We decided that the requirements for the scholarship should be to show strong volunteerism and commitment to serving your community, just like Perry did for many, many years,” Jarrell said.

He continued to describe Poe’s devotion to his community throughout the years.

“You could see him at fall festivals, at different events around the community, whether it be for Bracken County Schools, Augusta Schools, or just any organization in the community,” Jarrell said. “We wanted to make sure we honored his legacy by honoring those students that have the strong commitment that Perry showed throughout his entire life.”

If Poe was alive and knew about the scholarship named in his memory, Jarrell believes he would be humbled by the act. According to Jarrell, Poe was never one to take credit for anything.

He suggested Poe might say, “Oh, you don’t have to do that. I don’t have to be remembered that way.”

When the BCCC announced the general scholarship would be renamed in honor of Poe, Poe’s wife told the chamber she knew how much Poe would have loved to be able to show his support for the chamber and the younger generation in this way.

Jarrell added that Poe was known to carry $2 bills in his pocket to give to children in the community.

“Seeing the younger kids that he had given those $2 bills come up and receive these scholarships, I think he would be very pleased to see that the chamber is still supporting the youth in our community,” Jarrell remarked.