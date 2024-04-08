The 72nd annual Maysville Lions Club radio auction on WFTM will begin on Monday, April 8 at 6 p.m.

The first evening will end early at around 8:30 p.m. with the rest of the week ending at around 11 p.m.

Lions Club Treasurer Mike Walton estimated there to be around 700 items available for purchase at this year’s auction.

Since the radio auction’s genesis in 1950, people all over the county have been tuning in to WFTM for the big event.

“A lot of people like myself, I listened to it when I was a kid and that was a long, long time ago. So it’s just one of those traditions, you know,” said Walton with a thoughtful smile. “We have a good time putting it on.”

Members of the Lions Club work hard to contact each merchant and collect donations. Walton mentioned it takes a lot of people to pull it off and stated the Lions Club has been very fortunate throughout the years.

Funds collected from the Lions Club radio auction stay mostly in the community. A good portion of the funds go toward sight conservation and providing eyeglasses and eye exams for individuals who are less fortunate, Walton said.

Walton explained the Lions Club organization coordinates with a few of the local schools and have them send paperwork home with students that refer them to free vision screenings.

Although the Lions Club is most well known for its work with providing proper eye wear and eye care for individuals, they do not stop there.

They are a service organization and support a great many organizations in the county such as the Boy Scouts of America, Hospice of Hope, Mason County RSVP, the Mason County Public Library, and CASA, according to Walton.

In addition to these organizations, the Lions Club also helps to provide Thanksgiving baskets to less fortunate individuals during the holidays.

Walton mentioned he is expecting to raise approximately $40,000 in proceeds for this year’s auction.

Some items up for bid for this year’s auction are an Amish quilt donated by Peoples Bank, a 65-inch television, power tools, gift certificates to various restaurants, auto repairs, and local shops as well as retail clothing items, and an eclectic mix of gift items.

Walton joked that it’s almost hard to not name something that will be up for auction.

This year there are also golf memberships up for auction from Kenton Station Golf Course and Laurel Oaks Golf Course.

The big ticket item up for auction this year is a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox made available by Brett McFarland.

Walton also mentioned a favorite tradition of the Maysville Lions Club, calling in a Buck for Luck.

The Buck for Luck is a great opportunity to call in and pledge $1 or so for a child or grandchild which in return will give them the opportunity to hear their name on the radio.

Walton explained the Buck for Luck tradition has been around since the Lions Club Auction began and it has become a source of joy. Walton remarked people love to hear their names on the radio and this is a fun way to get your loved ones’ names on the airways.

Walton mentioned people have used it for advertising purposes, for personal shutouts, and have even donated Bucks for Luck in the name of their dogs.

Whatever the reason, donating a Buck for Luck is a great way to get involved in the cause and share a smile.

Items can be picked up at the Lions Club and paid for with cash or check.

The event will continue through Saturday, April 13 with start time beginning at 6 p.m. and ending around 11 p.m.