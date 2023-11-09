ABERDEEN, Ohio — Incumbent for the Aberdeen, Ohio mayoral race Jason Phillips lost to William Eastwood by six votes in the Tuesday general election.

Phillips said he has been either on the village council or acted as mayor of Aberdeen for almost 20 years. He said he also still cares about the village and hopes Eastwood lives up to his promises of different grants he will be applying for.

“I am self-employed and have a beautiful family I’m going to be spending more time with. I have an 18-month-old granddaughter,” Phillips said of his plans going forward.

He said during his time as mayor he felt he had accomplished a lot of good for the village and would have liked the opportunity to do more.

Phillips stated some doubt at Eastwood’s ability to be a good mayor but said he himself will not run again in the next election and has nothing but good wishes for Aberdeen moving forward.

In Ripley, Ohio, the incumbent for mayor, Nowana Bingaman, lost to Travis Arnett with 206 votes to 161 with Tom Leonard receiving 124 votes.

A number of elections were going on this year throughout the townships and villages of Brown County with the following results.

-Aberdeen Village Council: Incumbent Don Dearing reclaimed his position with 53 percent of the vote over Justin R. Smith.

-Fayetteville Village Mayor: Jody Edwards won the election over Robert Aubry with 84 percent of the vote.

-Fayetteville Village Council: Incumbent Jeff Bilzing ran unopposed receiving 103 votes.

-Georgetown Village Mayor: Kelly Cornette 453, Jeremy Jones 337, Mike Mays 380.

-Georgetown Village Member of Council: Voting for three members, Andrew R. Baughey 693, Incumbent Kelly Campbell 683, Incumbent Ron Garbutt 532, Bobby Joe Hunt 329, Robert King 348.

-Hamersville Village Mayor: Justin Jones 64, Shelley Spencer 60.

-Hamersville Village Member of Council: Incumbent Melanie Trumble 73, Beverly Coomer 65.

-Higginsport Village Mayor: Lester Beair 53, Incumbent Eddie Crawford Jr. 23.

-Higginsport Village Member of Council voting for two: Mark Fester 54, Matt Adams, 27, Incumbent Patrick Elliott 25, Jim Ferguson 17, Carrie Aspinall 14, Scott Wilburn 11.

-Mount Orab Village Mayor: Incumbent Joe Howser 995, Joe Hensley 4.

-Mount Orab Village Member of Council votes for two: Incumbent Shane Ogden 817, Incumbent Fred Hansen 497.

-Ripley Village Member of Council voting for two: Kathy Lewis 260, Incumbent Tiffany Regenstein 246, Incumbent Howard McClain Jr. 221.

-Russellville Village Mayor Paula J. Neu ran unopposed.

-Sardinia Village Mayor: Bill North 186, James Stokes 74.

-Sardinia Village Member of Council voting for two: Incumbent Dustin Puckett Sr. 196, Gary Troutman 29, Arthur Hoovler 14.

-Byrd Township Trustee: Incumbent Eric Gray 142, Robbie Wagner 128.

-Byrd Township Trustee (UTE 12-31-25): Shannon Wagner 224, unopposed.

-Byrd Township Fiscal Officer: Incumbent Connie Scott 244, unopposed.

-Clark Township Trustee: Incumbent Steven Wallace 696, unopposed.

-Clark Township Fiscal Officer: Jared Cornett 522, Dianna Fischer 307.

-Eagle Township Trustee: Incumbent Joseph Purdy 335, unopposed.

-Eagle Township Fiscal Officer: Incumbent Donna Young 346, unopposed.

-Franklin Township Trustee: Incumbent Frank Fussnecker 491, unopposed.

-Franklin Township Fiscal Officer: Incumbent Tracy Berry 479, unopposed.

-Green Township Trustee: Incumbent Daren Howser 703, unopposed.

-Green Township Fiscal Officer: Delores McRoberts 649, unopposed.

-Huntington Township Trustee: Incumbent Randy Ginn 502, unopposed.

-Huntington Township Trustee (UTE 12-31-2025): Randy Dugan 504, unopposed.

-Huntington Township Fiscal Officer: Jimmie Campbell 381, Robert Dale 200.

-Jefferson Township Trustee: Wade Souder 260, Steven McRoberts 250.

-Jefferson Township Fiscal Officer: Incumbent Sandra Carol Best 338, W. Ryan Gallenstein 166.

-Jackson Township Trustee: Incumbent Danny Smith 567, unopposed.

-Jackson Township Fiscal Officer: Incumbent Dawn Watson 553, unopposed.

-Lewis Township Trustee: Tyler Fischer 385, Incumbent Robert Starrett 351.

-Lewis Township Fiscal Officer: Incumbent Scott Moore 641, unopposed.

-Pike Township Trustee: Incumbent Michael Foster 981, unopposed.

-Pike Township Trustee (UTE 12-31-2025): Clayton Duncanson 947, unopposed.

-Pike Township Fiscal Officer: Incumbent Jenny Lind Conrad 1,005, unopposed.

-Pleasant Township Trustee: Incumbent Dennis Dalton 1,422, unopposed.

-Pleasant Township Fiscal Officer: Incumbent Lori Drake 1,445, unopposed.

-Perry Township Trustee: Incumbent David E. Holden 1,436, unopposed.

-Perry Township Fiscal Officer: Incumbent Lisa Tussey 1,422, unopposed.

-Sterling Township Trustee: Sherri Kissinger 38, unopposed.

-Sterling Township Fiscal Officer: Incumbent Marilyn Lawrence 954, unopposed.

-Scott Township Trustee: Incumbent Travis Vaughn 202, Trevor Jimison 176.

-Scott Township Fiscal Officer: Incumbent Joni Wallace 349, unopposed.

-Union Township Trustee: Incumbent Nathan Carrington 755, unopposed.

-Union Township Fiscal Officer: Ronda Pendland 125, Paula Schwallie 51.

-Washington Township Trustee: Incumbent John Corboy 570, unopposed.

-Washington Township Fiscal Officer: Incumbent Kathy Berry 572, unopposed.

-Southern Ohio ESC Subdistrict #2: Richard Peck 9, unopposed.

-Southern Ohio ESC Subdistrict #6: Dennis Mount 18, unopposed.

-Brown County ESC: Jim Ferguson 6,735, James Frazier 5,513.

-Clermont County ESC: Donald Collins 50, unopposed.

-Clermont County ESC: Steve Jackson 51, unopposed.

-Blanchester Local School Board Members: Incumbent John Panetta 6, Chris Baker 0.

-Bethel Tate Local School Board Members: Tari DePoy, Incumbent Brandy Pryor, Incumbent Gary Shepherd, Susan Ward, no votes cast for any candidate.

-Clermont Northeastern Local School Board Members voting for three members: Christa Burbage 14, Incumbent Julie Schmidt 11, Danny Ilhardt 10, Incumbent Karen Crawford 9, Alexander Cunningham 9, Incumbent Bryan Sexton 3.

-Eastern Local School Board voting for three: Incumbent Adam Bolender 1,820, Incumbent Kristi Kress Wilhelmy 1,584, Incumbent Lowell Richey 1,437, Tina Aileen Tkach 1,273.

-Eastern Local School Board Member (UTE 12-31-2025): Debbie Forsythe 2,446, unopposed.

-Fayetteville-Perry Local School Board Members voting for three: Incumbent Laura Iles 1,021, Chris Kwiatkowski 729, Samantha Stratton 703.

-Georgetown Exempted Village School Board Members voting for two: Incumbent Greg Barlow 1,276, Incumbent Raymond Virost 1,057, Natalie Watson 845.

-Lynchburg-Clay Local School Board Members voting for three: Cathy Griffith 10, Becky Sanderson 6, Ashley Watson 6, Stacie Rhonemus 0.

-RULH Local School Board Members voting for two: Amber Dudley 909, Incumbent Jeff Cluxton 880, John Paul Haitz 802, Incumbent Jeff Wilson 386.

-Western Brown Local School Board Members voting for three: Peggy McKinney 3,063, Incumbent Brian Rhodes 2,153, Matt Corcoran 1,832, Sunnie Foster 1,814.

-Williamsburg Local School Board Members voting for two: Incumbent Charlie Maklem 25, R. Josh Clifton 14, Joshua Tucker 12, Holly Foucht-Kovalick 2.

In Adams County, Billie Jo Goodwin, incumbent, won the title of Manchester Village Mayor with 215 votes. Shawn Palmer received 130 votes and Troy Jolly trailed with 36 votes.

There were several other elections in Adams County as well.

-Manchester Village Council: Christine Henderson: 202, Amanda Thompson: 186, Zollie Gardner: 144 and Dennis Barnd: 120 votes.

-Peebles Mayor: Stephanie Harper: 248 and Austin Len Cross: 222 votes.

-Peebles Council: Larry Shiveley: 245, Tammy Crothers: 210, John Huffman: 210 and Amy Anderson: 142 votes.

-Seaman Council: Trina Sparks: 159, Ethel Chambers: 123 and William Chambers: 91 votes.

-Winchester Council: Joyce Porter: 191, Barry Lung: 166 and Amanda Klickner: 106 votes.

-Bratton TWP.: The Fire and EMS Levy passed with 249 votes and 177 votes against.

-Franklin TWP.: The Fire Levy also passed with 220 votes for and 151 votes against.

-Green TWP.: The Fire Levy passed with 103 votes for and 95 votes against.

-Oliver TWP.: The Tax Levy passed with 166 votes for and 122 votes against.

-The Winchester Fire District 1 Mill Levy passed with For: 492 votes for and 221 votes against.

-The Winchester Fire District 2 Mill Levy passed with 481 votes for and 231 votes against.

-The Adams Co. Children’s Services Levy passed with 4,252 votes for and 3,512 votes against.

-The Manchester Village Fire Levy also passed with 220 votes for and 155 votes against.

-The Peebles Tax Levy passed with 307 votes for and 169 votes against.

-The Seaman Tax Levy passed with 150 votes for and 82 votes against.

-The West Union Village Fire and EMA Levy passed with 356 votes for and 334 against.

-The Winchester Village Police Levy passed with 190 votes for and 84 votes against.

-The Winchester Village Street Levy passed with 197 votes for and 80 votes against.

-In the Adams Co./Ohio Valley School Board race: Sally McDaniel: 3,739, David Riley: 3,143 and Rick Davis: 2,860.

-In the Bright Local School Board race: Nicole Barnett: 669, Tammy Hauke: 642, Jobey Lucas: 603, John Gillespie: 493 and Ethen Howard: 359.

-In the Eastern Local School Board race: Adam Bolender: 1,836, Kristi Kress Wilhelmy: 1,591, Lowell Richey: 1,446 and Tina Aileen Tkach: 1,278.