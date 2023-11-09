Home Special Sections TV Week – November 11, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – November 11, 2023 November 9, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/kivn/index.html View Comments Editor's Picks Winners declared in Brown and Adams Counties Ledger Independent - November 9, 2023 ABERDEEN, Ohio — Incumbent for the Aberdeen, Ohio mayoral race Jason Phillips lost to William Eastwood by six votes in the Tuesday general election. Ripley Village gearing up for Light Up Ripley celebration Ledger Independent - November 9, 2023 RIPLEY, Ohio — Applications to join Light Up Ripley are now available at the Ripley Village office. Local church to host free community Thanksgiving meal Ledger Independent - November 9, 2023 VANCEBURG — The Vanceburg Apostolic Church is hosting a free community Thanksgiving dinner. Day 14: Franklin Sousley Ledger Independent - November 8, 2023 A rather famous image from World War II shows six United States Marines raising a flag on Mount Suribachi. BCFC discusses second full-time position at animal shelter Ledger Independent - November 8, 2023 BROOKSVILLE — During a recent Bracken County Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates discussed adding a second full-time at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Load more