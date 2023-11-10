Hank Krift

The Bracken County pitcher recently signed to play division 1 baseball for Elon University. Throughout the 2023 season, Krift was the Polar Bear’s second best hitter, with a .392 batting average, scoring 17 runs across 31 hits. Krift also batted in 37 runs, to add to Beacken County’s 188 total runs scored last season. As a pitcher, Krift pitched in 11 of the Polar Bear’s 27 games, pitching 41.1 innings, racking up 55 strikeouts, with a 3.22 ERA.

Megan Jones

Jones played in 35 of the Lady Panthers’ 38 games throughout 2023, participating in the most sets out of anyone on the team with 110. Throughuot the season she led the team in digs with 455, and was third on the team in service acaes with 51. Jones continued to be a valuable member of the Lady Panthers, throughout their historic season, defeating the Rowan County Valkyries for the district championship for the second time in school history.

