Several pumpkins were lined up on the Augusta Independent School lawn after students painted them.

AUGUSTA — Students in the Augusta Independent School system recently painted pumpkins in light of the fall season.

According to Leah Frederick, the painting party took place on the school grounds last week. She said this is the third year for the Pumpkin Painting Palooza.

Frederick noted the “generosity” of several community businesses that were involved in providing materials to the students.

The Pumpkin Painting Palooza was coordinated by the Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in Bracken County. This was the organization’s second year hosting the event, she said.

Frederick added that the Augusta Art Guild provided art supplies and materials for the painting portion of the Pumpkin Painting Palooza.

She added that the sponsors funded the entire event, including the pumpkins for each student at Augusta Independent School.

According to Frederick, the pumpkins were grown by Amber Fryman and donated by Chris Robinson of the Kentucky Inspection Services, Holly Matthews-Houk of Synergy One Lending, Bradford Home Mart, Maysville Auto Repair, Glenda Atwell at Northwest Title, and Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Frederick said there were 360 pumpkins in total provided to Augusta Independent School. That was enough for each student to have one pumpkin to paint, she noted.

She said the school had the pumpkins outside of the school building and each grade painted them during their designated recess times.

Frederick called the activity fun and noted that it promotes student involvement and enjoyment in the arts.