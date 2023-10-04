Sam Dryden was known as a leader and an advocate in the food and nutrition industry.

He was also a native of Robertson County.

According to local historian, Ron Bailey, Dryden was born in Robertson County on Feb. 9, 1950, to Hazel and Ray Dryden. At the age of 11, he moved to Mason County and graduated from Mason County High School in 1968. He then attended the Maysville Community College before enrolling at the University of Kentucky. Later, he graduated from Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. where he received his Bachelor’s degree in economics in 1973.

“Sam was hired by Commerce Secretary Fred Dent as an Analyst with the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis,” Bailey said. “His responsibilities included modeling and forecasting selected sectors of the US economy. He was then hired by Union Carbide from 1974 to 1980 working in Japan, Europe and South America.”

In 1980, he became the co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Agrigenetics Corporation. It became one of the biggest in the world and was acquired by Dow AgroSciences in 1985.

“Then, the Roberson County native founded Big Stone Inc. and it was later purchased by a huge firm. Sam then was the Managing Director of the Genetics’ operations that were based in Europe, the United States, Argentina and Brazil, and comprised one of the largest seed companies in India. Most of the company was acquired in April 2005 by the Monsanto Company,” Bailey said.

Eventually, Dryden was approached by Bill Gates and asked if he would take on the role of director of Agriculture Developmental Strategy with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Under his guidance, the foundation developed a new vision and began to put as much priority on agriculture as it did global health efforts. He helped to achieve global hunger and poverty goals.

In 2014, Dryden was awarded the United Nations World Food Programmed Hunger Hero Award, according to Bailey.

Bailey said Dryden was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy but continued to work until his death on Aug. 10, 2017, at the age of 67.

“Amazing story of a farm boy from Roberson County who helped the world hunger situation with his companies and his work with Bill Gates. Sam Dryden still gives back as Mr. Dryden sponsors students who graduate from his hometown to go to college under the Hazel Dryden scholarship program,” Bailey said.