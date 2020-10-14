McKay will get the job done

Dear editor,

Victor McKay has been on this ballot before and I hope again and again.

Victor is passionate about the city of Maysville, its growth, its training force for jobs, its future and most of all its citizens. He has worked diligently to get city ordinances passed to help clean up Maysville in the east end, in the west end and on the hill. He has fought to get this generation trained for the jobs in this area and for the future. He has fought hard for the revitalization of downtown businesses. If you have not been downtown lately, you are missing it…

Victor McKay listens when citizens talk about change and tries to implement their ideas into the system.I have been there when the complaints and phone calls come in and he listens and follows up. He has given 100 percent in the past and will continue to give 100 percent in the future.

Victor comes from a family of hard workers, Pat and Jane McKay raised nine sons (Pat, Mike, Leo, Joe, Victor, Dennis, Danny, Gerald and Bernard) while running a family-owned photography studio and flower shop. I am proud to say he is my brother, proud to have his sign on my truck and in my business window, proud to say I’m voting for Victor McKay Nov. 3 and I’m asking you to do the same.

Leo McKay

Maysville