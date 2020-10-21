Proud to support Lawrence

Dear editor,

I am writing you to endorse William Lee Lawrence, State Representative for District 70. I’ve personally known Mr. Lawrence for over a decade. I have resided and worked in this area my entire adult life. Currently I’m a Licensed Insurance Agent with Bill Boggs – State Farm. A business that has provided insurance solutions to those in the area for over 35 years. Like William and many of you, a business that calls Maysville and the surrounding region, home.

I will first speak on Mr. Lawrence, the businessman. Even though he’s been in business a short time, he’s made a tremendous impact on this community and the surrounding area. Affordable housing; take a look at the May’s Lick School building. Business expansion; take a look at the Merz Brothers building in downtown Maysville. Both were renovation projects that people told him simply couldn’t be done; he proved them wrong. The Merz Brothers building is home to The Maysville Brewing Company. A business that is now looking to expand further. The Maysville Brewing Company along with Old Pogue has placed Maysville, on the B-Line Tour. A tour that brings thousands of tourists to our area each year.

He had a vision to provide housing for those in need and opportunities for other entrepreneurs. Mr. Lawrence wants to see the entire 70th District flourish and carries many pro-business ideas. William advocates for responsible yet small government. We know that when left unchecked, government often introduces hurdles that slow down much needed growth, while haphazardly spending tax payer dollars. Example, the Kentucky Wired Project. It’s a hot topic that’s become somewhat of a punchline. One thing has been historically true with government; we can’t trust them with healthcare (and apparently they can’t be trusted with internet either.) They continue to throw money at this project, millions in fact and all we’ve received are continued delays. Some things should be left to the private sector. William recognizes this, while his opponent favors more spending on failed state projects such as this one.

William also believes in tax incentives for those coming into the area. More investments in education, trade schools and technology to better equip our students and teachers. Teachers should NEVER have to pay for school supplies. Other plans that seek to lower income, property, capital gains and payroll taxes are also attractive to those looking to start or expand an existing business and puts more money into your pocket. These are all things prospective companies look for.

Far too often we educate our children and prepare them for the real world, only to have them leave and seek better opportunities elsewhere. Mr. Lawrence realizes that we need more opportunities and he’s committed to seeing that through. Take a look at all the undeveloped property in this district. Acres upon acres on the AA Highway in Mason County, property on Tucker Drive in Maysville. The industrial park in Flemingsburg has sat idling for decades. These are issues that have been ignored by past representatives and William’s opponent. There are opportunities for more industry in Robertson & Bracken County as well.

Many parts of the country have succumbed to stagnant wages. Unfortunately, the 70th District is no different. How many people do you know who work two, three or four jobs, often referred to as “side hustles” just to make ends meet? To make matters worse, you then have those who suggest we raise taxes while many in the working class are just barely scraping by — it’s insulting. We should not be responsible for inept government or reckless spending; we’ve seen many examples of ineptitude and overreaching power at all levels of government since Covid-19.

Change is possible. Air, highway, rail and waterways are all easily accessible for the transportation of goods. We are within an eight hour drive of 70% of the US population but you won’t hear William’s opponent speak about job creation. He aligns with a party who doesn’t know how to create them. “More taxes is the answer” they say. It’s not the answer. We need a larger tax pool, not individual tax increases. William Lawrence recognizes this.

A vote for William Lawrence is a vote for new blood in Frankfort. New ideas and less stagnation. More industry creates more opportunities for growth. More industry creates competitive wages. With such opportunities it means that more folks can attain careers with respectable salaries that are closer to home. This affords them more time with their families and places more money into our local economy.

But don’t just take my word for it. Look at the long list of endorsements from organizations and those who are already in Frankfort and Washington, willing and eager to work with William. They include US Sen. Rand Paul, Congressman Andy Barr, Congressman Thomas Massie, State Senators Steve West and Wil Schroder, along with many state Constitutional officer holders and state elected officials. He is also endorsed by The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Right to Life Association, Commonwealth Policy Center, The Family Foundation and holds an NRA, A+ Rating.

That’s an impressive list and so are William’s accomplishments in real estate development. I would like to finish by speaking on William Lawrence, the person. William is someone we can trust as our ambassador in Frankfort. He will listen to you and he will work, for you. He’s a family man, an honest man. A man of integrity. Go to any college campus and you can learn about business but integrity is not taught in the classroom. Integrity is developed at home. That’s ultimately why I choose to endorse William Lee Lawrence, State Representative for the 70th District. He also doesn’t waver in his beliefs to garner votes and despite all of his political endorsements, he’s not a politician. William Lee Lawrence isn’t in this race for personal gain. William Lee Lawrence is you, he is me and he’s ready to work for you in Frankfort.

Sincerely,

Yates Crawford

Augusta