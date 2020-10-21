LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Proud to support Lawrence

October 21, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Editor:

We are proud to support Mason County Republican, William “Buddy” Lawrence for State Representative District 70. We have found him to be an honest and innovative young man.

Buddy is a small businessman who is striving to provide affordable housing for working class families while creating jobs and improving the infrastructure of local communities.

He is a pro-life Christian. He supports our right to own and bear arms and is a proud supporter of Law Enforcement. He will represent and serve Bracken, Fleming, Mason and Robertson counties with intelligent, conservative values. You will find him to be very approachable and responsive when resolving constituent questions and requests.

He has earned the support of KY Right to Life Association, the KY Chamber of Commerce, Commonwealth Policy Center, the Family Foundation and has a NRA A-plus rating. It is no small accomplishment that Buddy has the support of both Thomas Massie and Rand Paul. What better endorsements could we ask for!

Please vote with us to elect a man of integrity and positive personal values, William “Buddy” Lawrence for State Representative District 70.

Sincerely,

Ray and Annette Walters

May’s Lick

