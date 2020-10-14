Dr. A.O. Taylor, Legendary Horseman

MAYSVILLE — Mental toughness was the theme of the day at the boys’ and girls’ Super 7 Cross Country Championship, the event held in place of the Area 7 meet this year. The head coach of both individual varsity winners credited that skill as the reason their runners came out on top of the 5K competitions on the cross country course at the Carmeuse/Mason County Indoor Track & Field Athletic Complex.

Despite leading most of the race, both Mason County’s Layla Henderson and Boyd County’s J.B. Terrill dropped into second place late before rallying to retake the lead on the home stretch en route to capturing their titles.

Henderson had to fight off a stiff challenge from Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome before claiming the victory in 19:29.

“Boyd County’s No. 1 runner (Newsome) stayed right on her shoulder the whole race and then passed her with about 600 meters to go and she had to respond that and hold her off,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “So, to take that challenge the entire 5K, because they fought each other for the entire 5K, is impressive for both of those girls.”

Having run against Newsome before, Henderson knew it could come down to a test of wills.

“The plan was to try and gap her early because I knew that she’s really strong mentally throughout the race, so I thought that if I could get a gap at the beginning it would help me in the end, but that didn’t happen,” she said.

Henderson estimated Newsome led by four to five meters with 400 meters remaining.

“So, I think (with) 600 (meters to go), she kinda got me and I was like I just can’t let that happen. So (at the) 400 (meter mark), I was like I’m just going to kick it in,” she said. “I thought it might be too early, but I just tried to finish it out as fast as I could.”

Newsome finished two seconds back at 19:31.

“Sophia Newsome, she ran a perfect race, just couldn’t close there on the very end. But with her running that race, she even ran her ‘pr’ today,” Boyd County coach Becca Chaney said.

Terrill won last year’s Area 7 Championship, helping Boyd County claim the team title. He too knew that it would take a strong performance to outlast his competition.

“I started out with my usual get out try and lead and then once I kind of secured my spot up there at the top I paced back a little bit. And then the Lexington Catholic kid (John Reinhart), he started getting in front of me and I knew I had to just pace off him if I was going to be able to beat him at the end. So, I that’s what I did,” Terrill said.

The two jockeyed for position throughout the entire race, but Terrill was determined to not let Reinhart come out on top.

“Me and him were pretty much together the whole second field over there. We were like neck and neck. Some turns I would get in front; some turns he would get in front,” he said. “But then there’s like this big hill at the end over on the second field. He kind of started getting away from me there, and then as soon as we hit the finish, I knew it was now or never so I took off and sprinted ahead. (With) probably 200 meters, I started gaining ground in front of him.”

Terrill credited his mental toughness as the critical factor in his win. He was able to pull away down the stretch to claim the title in a personal best time of 16:16.35. Reinhart was second in 16:25.17.

“I am pleased with how I finished the race, cause once we got out of that second field I was feeling pretty worn out. But I knew that in order for me to get up there, I just had to kick it in gear and do whatever I could to catch him. So, I’m pretty pleased with how I finished,” Terrill added.

Mason County’s girls captured the team title. The Lady Royals had won the Area 7 Championship in each of the last three years.

“I thought we ran really well. We’ve had a really good season to this point. I’ve been really pleased with how they’ve worked,” Kachler said. “I think they came out pretty focused today, knew they were running on their own hone course and respected that and defended that well.”

Chaney also was pleased with her team’s performance, despite finishing second to Mason County.

“We’re closing in on Mason County (which) is what we’re trying to do. We still have some improvement to make before our regional run and state run with them,” she said. “The Mason girls are a phenomenal team, so it’s where we’re always shooting to try to get to. Our whole girls’ team is inching closer to them. I think they got us by 19 points today, so we’re trying to get that smaller and smaller each time have at them, but we won’t see them again until our regional race.”

Mason County won the girls’ event with 32 points, followed by Boyd County with 51 points. Lexington Catholic and Rowan County both tallied 107 points, but the Lady Knights captured third by virtue of the finish of their sixth runner who placed 43rd overall. Russell took fifth with 154 points, Montgomery County was sixth with 159 points, Ashland Blazer was seventh with 170 points, East Carter was eighth with 186 points and Fleming County was ninth with 200 points.

Last year’s Area 7 champion, Mason County’s Paige Decker finished third with a time of 20:03.35. Rowan County’s Autumn Egleston followed in 20:29.34, with Mason County’s Elizabeth Lavinder next in 20:47.66. Ashland Blazer’s Aubree Hay (20:51.01), Boyd County’s Sami Govey (20:59.00), Boyd County’s Ava Kazee (21:04.45), Mason County’s Alyssa Bisotti (21:07.77) and Rowan County’s Ariah Egleston (21:12.92) completed the top 10.

Rounding out the locals, Augusta eighth-grader Braylie Curtis was 12th in 21:44.14, Mason County’s Hayden Paris was 16th in 22:02.28, Mason County’s Morgan Carpenter was 17th in 22:11.48, Fleming County’s Kalynn Pease was 25th in 23:05.76, Mason County’s Rachel Payne was 28th in 23:39.16, Mason County’s Kendra Shoemaker was 29th in 23:47.66, Mason County’s Alexis Decker was 36th in 24:33.85, Fleming County’s Erin Pease was 44th in 25:28.13, Fleming County’s Ariel Grannis was 61st in 29:45.32, Fleming County’s Elizabeth Womack was 62nd in 30:30.11, Fleming County’s Addison Corwin was 64th in 31:07.97, Mason County’s Hadley Maher was 68th in 32:27.47 and Fleming County’s Alisa Gray was 75th in 37:09.45. St. Patrick’s lone entry Hadley Mellenkamp won the junior varsity section of the race in a time of 25:48.93.

Lexington Catholic captured the boys’ title with 27 points, followed by Boyd County in second with 47 points, Rowan County in third with 98 points, Russell in fourth with 104 points, Ashland Blazer in fifth with 136 points, Montgomery County in sixth with 142 points, East Carter in seventh with 195 points, Mason County in eighth with 213 points, Model in ninth with 230 points and Harrison County in 10th with 290 points.

Lexington Catholic freshman Rowen Williams (16:54.74) finished third. Russell’s Davis Brown was fourth in 16:56.72, followed by Lexington Catholic juniors Dominic Bilotta (fifth in 17:08.44) and David Reinhart (sixth in 17:17.39). Rowan County teammates Jonah Stanley was seventh in 17:31.18 and A.J. Barker was eighth in 17:32.44. Boyd County’s Mason Newsome was ninth in 17:39.31, with his schoolmate Spencer Elswick taking 10th in 17:44.13.

Other local results included Bracken County’s Damon Bryant in 14th in 18:01.72, Augusta’s Bryant Curtis in 18th in 18:29.38, Augusta’s Conner Snapp in 21st in 18:35.10, Mason County’s Carson Adams in 38th in 19:31.33, Mason County’s Tyler Thompson in 41st in 19:49.11, Mason County’s Peyton Ullery in 43rd in 19:58.28, Augusta’s Grayson Miller in 45th in 20:06.83, Mason County’s Cole Wright in 55th in 21:04.60, Bracken County’s Carson King in 60th in 21:26.67, Fleming County’s Caleb Fannin in 79th in 25:41.62, Augusta’s Eli Cline in 83rd in 26:39.04, Mason County’s Kenton Caudill in 85th in 27:20.07, Fleming County’s Kaine Roberts in 86th in 27:40.30 and Fleming County’s Lucas Campbell in 90th in 33:58.44. St. Patrick seventh-grader Amari Myrick took second in the junior varsity competition in 22:32.42.

Mason County eighth-grader Deshawn Overly was second in the boys’ 2900-meter middle school race with a time of 10:31.94, while Fleming County sixth-grader Addisyn Highfield was third in the girls’ 1600-meter elementary school contest helping the Lady Panthers capture the team title with 42 points.

The meet was changed from Area 7 to Super 7 this year due to KHSAA restrictions stemming from Covid-19. Even the layout of the course had to be altered due to rules preventing the running path from criss-crossing.

“It was pure economics,” Kachler said. “This year it was Augusta’s year to host and they were going to host it here at our course. And they were very much looking forward to the financial impact of that on a very small school and it was going to greatly help their entire athletic department.”

Meet organizers decided to postpone the Area 7 for one year and return again next season with Augusta retaining its role as host.

“Because of all of the restrictions that are in place with the virus and that sort of thing: no concessions, limited attendance, all those factors, we didn’t feel that it was fair for them to lose their chance when you only get it to do that every 20 years or whatever,” Kachler added. “But we also wanted to respect the fact that schools needed a meet. And so, we’ve been blessed over the years to have a number of very financially-successful events and it’s okay, well it’s never okay to lose money, but it’s okay for us to take a chance that they shouldn’t have had to take.”