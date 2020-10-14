Dr. A.O. Taylor, Legendary Horseman

Ron Bailey

We have been blessed over the years in our area to be home to great champions, either on the diamond or golf links or the hardwood.

You can add champion trotting horse to that list. Dr. A.O. Taylor of Maysville was not only a great doctor and surgeon, but also a breeder and trainer for world renown trotters. Dr. Taylor based his operation from his Stoneridge Farms in Moransburg and he not only had world champion trotters, but he sold horses all over the nation and even in Europe in the 1930’s.

Stoneridge Farm’s pride and joy was the grand little mare named Angel Child. Dr. Taylor’s prized trotter was one of the top horses on the trotter circuit from 1933-37. Angel Child broke track records as well as one world’s mark on the mile and half-track in Goshen, New York with a time of 2:01.

Dr. Taylor passed away at his Edgemont home in March of 1943. He was not only a great Doctor in our area for decades, but his legacy of his champion trotters were world renown.

Coach Jack Harbaugh was the answer to last week’s question as he guided the 2002 Western Ky. to 1-AA national title. The first to answer were Shawn Humphries, Greg Himes, Tom Posey, Mallory Denham and Jeff Fryman.

This week’s question: This Morehead State athlete played in the NBA finals with the Minneapolis Lakers before they moved to LA.

Who was it?

Contact: [email protected]

This week’s picks (Last week 14-6, 50-18 YTD, 74%)

Cincinnati over Tulsa: The Bearcats hit the road for a tussle, but I pick UC by four.

Notre Dame over Louisville: I pick the Irish to win this ACC game by 12.

UAB over WKU: The Blazers can score, and the Toppers have trouble scoring.

NC State over Duke: The Wolfpack have made a believer out of me, so I pick them to win this week.

Alabama over Georgia: Oh my, what a SEC matchup, but I take the Tide by three.

Houston over BYU: The scoreboard will be busy with these two high scoring teams, but I take Houston in a upset.

West Virginia over Kansas: The Mountaineers are tough in Morgantown.

Clemson over Georgia Tech: The Tigers passed a big ACC test last week, no problems in this one.

South Carolina over Auburn: My slight upset pick of the week as I go with the Gamecocks.

North Carolina over Florida State: The Heels will survive a scare from the Noles as they win by four.

Tennessee over Kentucky: Remember this game is on Rocky Top and the Cats have trouble in Knoxville.

Virginia Tech over Boston College: The Hokies hope to get some of their Covid-19 players back.

Miami over Pittsburgh: The Canes bounce back with a huge turnover chain day.

SMU over Tulane: I pick the ponies to win this one eight.

Troy over Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels are just trying to play a schedule this year, wrong team to play.

Arkansas over Mississippi: Another small upset pick as I like this version of the Hog squad.

Marshall over La. Tech: The Herd hits the road and brings a seven-point win back to Huntington.

Temple over South Fla.: The Owls are up and down this year, I pick them up this week.

