Miller will work for all

Dear editor,

There has never been a more important time than this to exercise your right to vote. Everyone’s vote matters in the 2020 General Election. Today, I am asking you and your readers to exercise their right to vote in whatever manner they see fit and safe to do so. I am also asking for full support and vote for Mr. Craig Miller to represent the 70th District in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

Alice and I have known Craig and his family for several years. His family is dedicated to small business and a sense of community. Having watched Craig in action and witnessed his work in Bracken County I find Craig knowledgeable in the issues facing our commonwealth and local county governments. I also find him capable of steadfast leadership with the interests of the 70th District at heart, I know he will stand up for education, healthcare, pro-life, Second Amendment, opioid epidemic, and broadband expansion to the rural areas of the 70th district. Please do not believe anything to the contrary.

Craig is a county leader, a businessperson, a public servant, and most importantly a husband and father. He truly wants and will work for what is best for all of us, not just the select few of us.

His local government experience gives him the edge. He has proven himself as Bracken County magistrate which I know will carry one when he gets to Frankfort.

Alice and I have voted for Craig Miller for State Representative and I hope you will too!

Sincerely,

James L. “Buddy” Gallenstein

Former Mason County Judge-Executive