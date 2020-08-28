Reading to Lori, and what we need as humans

I know I have talked about when the spring arrived and so too did all on and about the farm.

Of course, I have talked about the aroma of new-mown hay. I have also told you all just how mesmerized a combine would make me. Now all of those things were a part of the great life one receives when living in the country. However, as great as the year would be there was one more event that was the topper by a long shot on farms in the area where I grew up.

That of course would have been the preparation and the harvesting of the tobacco from the fields to the barns. This was known as housing tobacco. From the time, the tobacco crop was topped and then waited on to turn from dark green to a bright yellow. Once the leaves did so it was time to be ready to cut tobacco. Rare was it if a farm didn’t have a tobacco patch on it. As the crop was turning ripe, the farmers were preparing for it to begin. They would go to their barns and organize them so that burley could be put on rails so they could hang free of obstruction and allow the leaves to dry out properly. The farmers would begin lining up the help needed to house the crop and of course they would try to hire the hands available who were known to be the best at this procedure and trust me there is a right way and a wrong way and that is just a basic fact.

I think last was that dad would go to the Farm Bureau and buy a few tobacco knives and spears to add to the inventory he already had. It was very important to have a good knife or also called a tomahawk since they looked as such. Also needed would have been a spherical cone shaped device put on the end of a tobacco stick that was used when a stock would be cut it then would be attached to the stick and impaling the stock over the spear at its points end. Therefore, it was a most important item to have, Good hands in housing tobacco would have their own knife and spear and used only them. (Kind of like a gunslinger who only used his gun.)

I know dad would always check out the supply of tobacco sticks to see if he felt we had enough or make a trip over to see old Herb Marshall and buy some more. Last, I guess on his list was make certain our wagons were in working condition and hadn’t been left with flooring that might of become broken in hay season. Now with all of the listed preparations completed, the day to begin was announced and I will tell you there was for sure excitement and anticipation about beginning. I can assure you we never got this excited over any other part of the vents on a farm. (Well maybe the day you sold the crop at the warehouse and were paid for a year’s work.)

Housing tobacco began near the middle of August and ended maybe even later than the end of September. The crop went to the barn based on the time the tobacco was set in the ground. It took the same number of days no matter when you set it to when it was ripe. (Or frost was near and then the tobacco could be a little greener.) It seemed that that first day opened with all the positive thoughts of just how good we all thought we were at cutting tobacco. This competition was around long before my time and continued until the crop stopped being raised by the majority of the farmers. I wanted to think maybe I had gotten faster since the prior year. Never did I feel I was the fastest but I sure didn’t want to be the last one crossing the patch.

I like to feel I was faster but my dad made sure we understood it was more important that as we cut this fragile crop we were careful in not breaking the leaves and not letting a stock split out from trying to hit the spear too fast. Most important was that the stick you put tobacco on would remain stuck into the ground so that they wouldn’t fall over. When a stick fell over the tobacco plants would get broken up even more. To do those things seemed to slow a cutter down (that was one excuse I would use.)But handle the crop correctly and it was a better cop to sell.

Once the tobacco was cut, it had to sit in the sun so as to wilt. With a wilt on it, the sticks of tobacco would become less brittle and easier to handle. I don’t really know why but as the years passed, it seemed that whomever I worked for I was given the job of loading the tobacco onto the wagon. To do this job was really a compliment but whoever was on the wagon handled every stick of the crop. I also seemed to be the man given the job of handing the sticks off of the wagon which again meant I got to handle them all again. Now I liked housing tobacco but to handle each stick twice was a little much.

If there was an easy spot, it was the man on the very top rail. In most barns, there would be three or maybe four men up in the barn one standing over the others. If you were on the bottom, you too got to handle every stick but if you were the man at the top and there were, four you only had to handle every fourth stick. Now it really didn’t matter how many sticks you handled in the barn or how hot the day might be I never saw a man climb out of the barn and not be soaked in sweat from head to toe. When those guys hit the floor there had better be a couple water jugs for sure.

Tobacco gives off a distinct fragrance that is more on the strong and pungent side but it was and still is unforgettable. At that time to see a barn that had just been filled from top to bottom properly I thought was great to look at and I knew it had taken a lot of effort to have placed all of it there. One positive part about housing tobacco was getting to eat a homemade from scratch meal. The only downside to that was if you ate too much it was a sure thing you were going to pay for it when you went back to work.

These days tobacco harvest season or housing is really no more. Tobacco is the most labor intensive crop there was or is and that folks is the truest thing I have ever written. I once read a quote from a man who had lived in the era of tobacco. He said, “That until you have worked in housing tobacco and walked out of a barn covered in sweat you have no idea what real work is.” To that all I can say is you are darn right!

