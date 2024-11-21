A fatal traffic collision in Maysville is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Post 8.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, it responded with KSP to a three-vehicle collision near Slack Pike on the AA Highway.

KSP stated that the call for assistance was received from the Mason County Dispatch around 8:25 p.m.

“A preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Nissan SUV operated by 39-year-old William Lee Darnell of McKinney, Texas collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata operated by 39-year-old Joshua Wells of Germantown, Kentucky. This initial collision caused a secondary collision with a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 31-year-old Marlena Arthur of Germantown, Kentucky,” the MC Sheriff’s Office stated.

According to KSP, Mr. Wells and Latasha Wells, 44, “were pronounced deceased at the scene by Mason County Coroner David Lawrence.”

The MC Sheriff’s Office stated that Arthur was airlifted with serious injuries to The University of Cincinnati Medical Center and in an update from KSP, she is said to now be in stable condition at the hospital.

“William Lee Darnell was arrested on scene for multiple charges including vehicular homicide, assault first, DUI, wanton endangerment first, possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, no operators license, possession of marijuana, among other charges,” the MC Sheriff’s Office expressed.

They further noted that the passenger in the vehicle with William Darnell, Josh Darnell, was arrested close to the scene and was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident and alcoholic intoxication in a public place.

According to a court docket provided by the Mason County District Court he was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense and leaving an accident, failure to render aid or assist with death or serious physical injury.

“Further investigation has revealed the passenger in William Darnell’s vehicle, who originally told law enforcement his name was Colt Darnell and provided an ID belonging to Colt Darnell,” the MC Sheriff’s Office said.

They continued and further noted;

“In addition to his current charges, tonight he has also been charged with giving an officer false identifying information, a B Misdemeanor and theft of identity, a Class D Felony. Deputies also confirmed Josh Darnell has two active warrants out of Texas.”

According to a court docket provided by the Mason County District Court, William Darnell has been charged with being considered to be a fugitive from another state (warrant required), two counts of vehicular homicide when under the influence of alcohol, operating a moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, assault in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, no operators/moped license, failure to produce an insurance card, possessing an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belts, possession of marijuana, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt and no or expired registration plates.

The MC Sheriff’s Office stated that the agencies that assisted included the Mason County Emergency Management, Fernleaf Volunteer Fire Department, Germantown Volunteer Fire Department, Bracken County Sheriff’s Office, Maysville Fire Department, Maysville Police Department and the Mason County Coroner’s Office.

“We pray for healing for the families affected,” the MC Sheriff’s Office stated.

KSP Post 8 is conducting an ongoing investigation.