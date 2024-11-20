The Mason County Royals took on the Ashland Tomcats in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs this past Friday.

After defeating the Greenup County Musketeers 59-21 in week one of the playoffs, the Royals were preparing themselves for a tough Ashland team that ranks fifth in the state. Ashland came out on top of the Harrison County Thoroughbreds in week one 47-7, and were eager to take on the district five runners-up in round two.

After the kickoff, Mason County forced a turnover against the Tomcats, driving down the field hoping to set the tone early in the contest but would be unable to bring it into the end-zone to score. Ashland would then pick up two touchdowns in the first quarter to lead 13-0 over Mason County heading into the second, where they would score two more with a successful two-point conversion attempt bringing the score 28-0 over Mason County.

The Royals would eventually bring the ball in to score, with just under a minute left in the first half, now down 28-7. As Ashland worked their way back down the field, Cole Horch would pick up an interception for a 94 yard pick six, bringing the score Ashland 28, Mason County 14 heading into halftime.

“We just turned the ball over twice in the red-zone. That’s the story right there, we’re down two scores, Cole made a great play on the pick six, but just two turnovers right there in the red-zone and you can’t have it. When you turn the ball over against good teams after forcing a turnover it’s almost impossible to win. We just kinda stalled out, we had a tough time running the ball and I kinda knew we would. We were gonna throw the ball vertical and push it down the field and stretch them.” said Royals head coach, Joe Wynn, “I thought we did a good job, It’s hard to complete those balls but when you do you see chunk plays and you’re right back in the spot to score. That’s what we told them all week is we’ve gotta win on one on ones and I thought we did for a lot of it. It is what it is, they’re a good football team, top five for a reason.”

Cole Horch’s pick six would be the last touchdown for Mason County this game, despite continuous efforts from the Royals’ offense. By the end of the contest, Mason County had four turnovers inside the red-zone, and two from within the 10 yard line.

Unfortunately for the Royals, the Ashland offense was able to continue bringing in touchdowns throughout the second half, pulling ahead to lead 42-14 by the end of the contest. Tomcats’ running-back Braxton Jennings ended the night with 300 rushing yards and 12 points scoring, alongside quarterback LaBryant Strader picking up four rushing touchdowns, to round out most of Ashland’s scoring this game.

“Can’t say enough about him, kind of all time. We said all week, that kid’s not gotten a ton of carries all week, and we knew he’s not the bell cow. He’s good, he ran through tackles that we normally make and that’s the difference of a D1 running-back. We were in spots and he runs through a tackle and makes us miss one, it just happens. They’re a good hard nosed physical football team and we made them pay for everything they wanted there. We weren’t gonna go and just punt the ball and live, we were gonna try and score and not lay down there.” said coach Wynn.

At the end of the 2024 season, Mason County says goodbye to a class of 24 seniors that includes CJ Arthur, Cole Horch, Teegin Routt, Garryon McCLain, Cole Messer, Ashayne Jones, Nazir Metts and several other four year members of the Royals football program that have helped build it to where it is today under Coach Wynn and alongside their teammates.

“I told them before, I love them and they’re the reason why I do what I do and why I’m here. The best title in life I think you can have is a dad, a husband and a brother, but when you look outside of family the greatest title I can have is to be their football coach. I told them that pregame, we played for each other, we played hard and we competed our tails off. That’s all I care about for those guys. They’re destined for great things in life through the hard work and dedication they put in these four years.” said coach Wynn.

Following this contest, the Tomcats will move on to compete against the Corbin Redhounds this Friday in round three of the playoffs, at Corbin’s home field at 7:00 p.m.