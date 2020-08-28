MOUNT OLIVET — A Robertson County School District employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to RCS Superintendent Sanford Holbrook, the district is working with health officials to contact individuals who may have been in contact with the employee.

“We had an employee who tested positive. At this time, we are working with local health department to do contact tracing,” he said. “RCS had all employees working from home on Aug. 28.”

There are currently five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Robertson County. Of those, four have recovered.

There are now 66 confirmed cases in Fleming County, according to the Fleming County Health Department.

Of those cases, five are currently active.

Other cases in the area include:

— In Mason County, there are 88 cases with 76 recovered and two deaths.

— In Lewis County, there are 161 cases with 68 of those still active. There have been 12 deaths.

— In Bracken County, there are 37 confirmed cases 36 recovered and no deaths.

Steps to help slow the spread of the virus include:

• Wearing a mask or face covering, especially when you are unable to practice social distancing.

• Practicing physical distancing by staying six feet away from people who are not a member of your household.

• Covering your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue away and wash your hands afterward.

• Thoroughly washing your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom and before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Avoiding groups of people, when possible.