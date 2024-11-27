Home Special Sections TV Week – November 30, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – November 30, 2024 November 27, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/iryr/ View Comments Editor's Picks Day 14: Fred Wiesener Ledger Independent - November 27, 2024 The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Boat Club and Lions Club respond to filed motion to dismiss... Ledger Independent - November 21, 2024 RIPLEY, Ohio — The Ripley Boat Club and Ripley Lions Club have asked the Brown County Court not to dismiss their complaint against the Village of Ripley in a recent filing. Two arrested in connection with fatal collision Ledger Independent - November 21, 2024 A fatal traffic collision in Maysville is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Post 8. McHughs muse over their Broomsticks theatre debut Ledger Independent - November 20, 2024 When Sean McHugh and Katie McHugh Parker were approached about the Maysville Children’s Theatre performing a play based on their book Broomsticks: Once Upon a Maysville Moon, they were shocked and in awe. Fields attends first court appearance in RC murder case Ledger Independent - November 20, 2024 EDITORS NOTE: SOME DETAILS IN THIS STORY MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ PLEASE PROCEED WITH CAUTION Load more