GERMANTOWN — Germantown Fair Motorsports recently held its second Braggin’ Rights Derby.

There were winners in four categories and three “mad dogs.” The categories included Youth Built Minis, Mini Vans, Mini Three Man Team, Motorswap Large Cars.

The winners for each category are below.

Youth Built Minis:

First Place: Dakota Doan.

Second Place: Skyler Mertz.

Third Place: Ally Whitaker.

Mini Vans:

First Place: Branden Blackburn.

Second Place: Samuel Coffey.

Third Place: Grayson Reynolds.

Mini Three Man Team:

First Place: HUD Ratz. Joseph Adams, Jonathan Townsend, and TJ Sexton.

Second Place: Make It Nasty. Owen Bell, Chris Shelton Jr., and Chris Shelton Sr.

Third Place: Locally Hated. Devin Redmond, Jake Grooms, and Logan Shelton.

Motorswap Large Cars:

First Place: Owen Arnold.

Second Place: Cody Collins.

Third Place: Shawn McCollum.

Mad Dogs of the evening:

Samuel Coffey, Logan Shelton, and Ryan Kratzer.

Les Gifford, Chair of the Germantown Fair Motorsports, would like to thank everyone that participated, volunteered, and spectated.