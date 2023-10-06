Mason County Farm Bureau held it’s Annual Meeting Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 at the Mason County Extension Office.

The group enjoyed a steak dinner prepared by the Mason County Cattleman’s Association and delicious desserts prepared by Vicki Prince.

The Outstanding Youth Contest was conducted by Kathy Bess. Those participating included Sarah Shields, a student at Mason County High School and Maggie Porter, Asa Porter, Joshua Berry and Jacob Berry, all students at St. Patrick High School.

Judges for the contest were Jennifer Meadows and Penny Alexander from Lewis County.

Maggie and Asa both won their divisions and will represent the local organization at the KYFB District Outstanding Youth Contest to be held on Oct. 23, 2023 at the Tollesboro Christian Church.

Kentucky Farm Bureau Executive Vice President, Drew Graham, was the featured speaker for the evening.

He spoke about the importance of the Farm Bureau organization and how all members can help be advocates for agriculture in our community and our state.

Kentucky Farm Bureau First Vice President, Eddie Melton, also attended the meeting and addressed the group with words of inspiration and appreciation for the work that the county does for the state organization.

Renee Biddle, Mellanie Sutton and Cayeann Cowan were recognized for the agriculture projects that they are conducting in their classrooms. Mason County Farm Bureau has partnered with these teachers by providing some financial support for their projects.

Each of the ladies gave a brief overview of how the students are engaging in the study of agriculture and becoming more aware of how their food is grown.

Dick Clary and his sons, Scott and Steve, and grandson Jacob, were awarded the Mason County Farm Bureau Legacy Farm Award. This is a new award started by Kentucky Farm Bureau to recognize those farms with a long-standing commitment to agriculture and significant contributions to the local community.

Dick’s farming roots go way back, all the way to his grandfather and maybe longer. He helped his father on their family farm growing up, then purchased his own farm and now each of his sons and one of his grandsons owns their own farm.

His other grandson, Nick, helps out on the farms when he can. The Dick Clary family, with several generations of farmers, is truly deserving of this Legacy Farm designation.

Hannah and Andrew Patterson were recognized as Mason County Farm Bureau’s 2023 Young Farm Family. The Patterson’s were honored for their commitment to agriculture and their leadership in Farm Bureau activities, both on the local and state level.

Hannah serves as Mason County’s Young Farmer Chairman and represents the local board at district and state meetings.

Farm Bureau members elected new officers and directors for the coming year.

The new officers include: President, Curtis Rosser; Vice President, Scott Porter; Secretary, Darin Poe; and Treasurer, Kirk Alexander. Tony Cropper and Zach Sutton are new directors for the organization.

Outgoing President, Bill Peterson, was given a gift of appreciation for his leadership for the past two years.

Women’s Committee officers elected include: Chairperson, Sally Walton; Vice Chairperson, Garnet Trimble; and Secretary, Diana Cropper.

Mike Walton gave the Policy Development report.

He stressed the importance of the Resolutions developed each year by the County Board of Directors and how each of these resolutions helps Kentucky Farm Bureau advocate for laws that protect and aid Kentucky farmers.

Many in attendance won door prizes of beautiful mums, purchased from Croppers Greenhouse.

Agency Manager, Rick Pumpelly and his staff distributed Kentucky Farm Bureau Logo Items to all members present.