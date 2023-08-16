Around Kentucky, a fascinating world often misunderstood by many unfolds–the world of snakes.

Despite their infamous reputation these creatures are far more complex and essential to the state’s ecosystem than meets the eye. More than 30 snake species live in Kentucky, but only four possess venom while the rest contribute to the intricate balance of nature.

Kentucky’s diverse landscapes provide an ideal habitat for these often maligned creatures. The venomous snakes, ranging from the secretive copperhead and Western cottonmouth aka water moccasin, to the pygmy rattlesnake and the graceful timber rattlesnake are vital to the state’s environment. They often go unnoticed, keeping populations of mice and other rodents in check. Numerous non-venomous snakes such as the common garter snake and the North American black racer thrive throughout the state.

The University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment offers a comprehensive website to help you identify and learn more about snakes you may encounter around your home or farm.

A user-friendly interface allows you to pinpoint snake species based on its geographic location and unique characteristics. A snake’s head shape, body structure or color patterns all offer clues to help with identification. Whether you find a snake while hiking through the woods or exploring your own backyard this platform will help you fight fear with information.

Photographs and descriptions offer a visual encyclopedia for both venomous and non-venomous species in the region. If you come in close contact with a venomous snake, use caution and respect. You may learn to appreciate them from a safe distance and admire them in their natural habitats.

The website details each snake’s unique natural history and conservation status. With newfound knowledge you may see snakes in a new, fresh light.

Visit the website at https://kysnakes.ca.uky.edu/. For more information about Kentucky wildlife and other topics, contact the office at (606) 845-4641 or [email protected].

You are welcome to visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fleminganr or our website at http://fleming.ca.uky.edu/content/ag-natural-resources or contact April Wilhoit, ANR Extension Agent at the Fleming County Cooperative Extension Service at [email protected].