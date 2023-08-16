CINCINNATI, Ohio— Interact for Health recently announced $1.3 million in Mental Health Equity Grants.

Bracken County Health Department was listed as one of the 15 grantees to receive the award from the organization. The department was awarded a total of $53,000, according to information from Interact for Health.

Bracken County Health Department will use the grant monies from the organization to partner with Bracken County schools and Augusta Independent School, the department’s social media said.

Bracken County Superintendent Jeff Aulick said the project will provide each school in Bracken County with a student screened for mental health needs, telehealth equipment, and guided lessons for “targeted groups” needing support.

“The Interact Health grant in partnership with the Bracken County Health Department will provide another layer of mental health support for students with social-emotional learning needs,” AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane said. “Educators have observed significant increases in students’ mental health needs post-pandemic and we understand addressing mental health is as important as physical health for students’ success. Augusta Independent School is thrilled to have additional mental health resources and better access to mental health providers to support our students and families.”

Interact for Health’s website said the grant awarded to the health department will support workers as they implement a “systemic approach” to address the mental health needs of students in the county. The organization noted the department will emphasize the importance of each student’s specific needs.

“With help from Interact for Health, the grant provides us an opportunity for us to partner with the Bracken County Health Department. The funds provided will assist in purchasing a program that will promote Social and Emotional Learning in a project titled ‘A Comprehensive, Tiered Approach’,” Aulick said. “This is yet another way we are working to shed light on mental health equity and address our region’s most urgent health needs and inequities.”

The health department noted that further information regarding the program will be released when school starts in Bracken County.

To view the complete list of grant recipients of Interact for Health, please go to https://interactforhealth.org/2023grantees/?fbclid=IwAR2rlLwiIqBLlZwIEvNzprAkvLL3zoCjM4rXK3Cb7PtnizcjVb6N4FRSSEI.