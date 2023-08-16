August 14, Judge Jay Delaney Presiding:

Ethan Woodrow Ketterer, 34, second-degree arson two counts, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference October9.

John William Moyer, 50, knowingly abuse/neglect of adult by person, second-degree cruelty to animals sixteen counts, pretrial conference October 9.

Joe Allan Myers, 56, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference October 9.

Meshelle Sweeney, 49, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference September 11.

Robert Woods, 63, firs-degree possession of controlled substance first offense two counts, drug paraphernalia buy/possess two counts, pretrial conference September 11.