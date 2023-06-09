June 5, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Jonathan P. Boone, 47, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael Crager, 48, public intoxication controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Hope C. Elliott, 31, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, no operators/moped license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Matthew Lawrence Hahn, 28, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michelle Howell, 42, failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle with expired operators license, failure to appear.

Alexis Hynes, 24, first-degree possession controlled substance first offense, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference June 14.

Alexis M. Hynes, 24, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference June 14.

Nathan W. Lykins, 26, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference June 21.

Kristi Kay Phillips, 28, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference August 7.

William A. Polley, 32, no operators/moped license, failure to appear.

Kayla Michelle Rapp, 31, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Gary Sanders, 50, no operators/moped license, improper equipment, over width, pretrial conference July 17.

Gary Wayne Sanders, 50, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference July 17.

Christopher Steward, 23, first-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference July 12.

Maurice Elison Wilson, 49, public intoxication controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Tammy Buerkley, 52, theft by deception eight counts, pretrial conference July 17.

Scotty Griffitt, 43, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference July 10.

Tonya Hall, 45, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference July 17.

Mary A. Littleton, 51, traffic in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference June 19.

Angie Whittaker, 39, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference July 10.

Tyler S. Ashcraft, 31, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol third offense, pretrial conference June 14.

Tyler J. Blevins, 33, trafficking in controlled substance first offense, first-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial hearing June 14.

Brandon P. Clark, 43, first-degree conspiracy trafficking in controlled substance first offense, first-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial hearing June 14.

Alexander R. Csonka, 35, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference June 7.

Amber Hall, 36, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference June 19.

Paul Huffman, 51, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Paul J. Huffman, 51, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Delveto M. Johns, 25, fourth-degree domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference July 12.

Michael Martin, 31, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, pretrial hearing June 14.

Michael Martin, 31, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference June 14.

Stacy Martin, 47, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, bound to grand jury.

Michael C. McAdams, 45, endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing June 14.

Keith A. McEntire, 47, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference June 7.

Brandon M. Neal, 30, fraud use of credit card, pretrial conference July 17.

Rachel Towner, 30, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference July 24.

Michelle Lynn Tyson, 43, obstructing highway, failure to illuminate head lamps, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference June 21.

Kristopher Nicholas Walker, 35, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference July 24.