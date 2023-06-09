GEORGETOWN — Georgetown College is pleased to recognize 331 students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2023 term. To qualify, a student must have completed the spring semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 GPA.

“While I am proud of all of our students, those who are named to the dean’s list should feel a special sense of accomplishment, as this is a difficult achievement,” said Provost and Dean of the College Dr. Jonathan Sands Wise. “These wonderful students are busy with all manner of worthwhile activities, from jobs to student government to athletics to student organizations, and yet they have put their abilities to good use in the classroom as well.”

From the list, 258 students are in-state, 59 students are from other states, and 14 students are from outside the U.S.

A list of Mason County students who made the spring 2023 dean’s list is below.

Makayla Howard, May’s Lick.

Taylor Grace Smith, May’s Lick.

Hannah Grace Calvert, Maysville.

Natalie Marie Heflin, Maysville.

The full spring Dean’s List can be found on Georgetown College’s website at https://www.georgetowncollege.edu/news/spring-2023-deans-list.

Some names may be withheld in compliance with federal privacy laws. Questions regarding the Dean’s List should be sent to [email protected].