EDITORS NOTE: SOME DETAILS IN THIS STORY MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ PLEASE PROCEED WITH CAUTION

MOUNT OLIVET — Torilena Fields made her first court appearance after being indicted for allegedly murdering her mother.

She was arrested on Oct. 9 after Kentucky State Police received a call concerning a deceased female in RC on Brierly Ridge Road around 12:25 p.m.

The official arrest citation stated that when Troopers arrived at the residence they observed a body lying in the grass that was dismembered along with drag marks in the grass that led from the residence to the body.

A search warrant was obtained and the KSP Special Response Team was called.

Fields was removed from the residence and according to the citation, she appeared to have blood on different places including her clothing, hands and face.

Additionally, the citation stated that a stainless-steel pot was observed in the oven and human body parts were found inside.

Fields was indicted on Oct. 14 for murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, obstruction of the torture of a dog or cat in the first offense and obstructing governmental operations.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Fields appeared in a hearing at the Robertson County Circuit Court.

In the hearing a motion for financial records was granted and a pretrial conference was set for March 10 at 9 a.m.

Fields’ bail was set for $1.5 million.