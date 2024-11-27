With a bye week from the Bengals (fans needed this), this week’s column will be a relief, as I can write about the optimistic future of this Reds ball club. As we all know by now, Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer were traded recently to the Royals in exchange for veteran pitcher, Brady Singer. While it hurts to see a fan favorite leave, it was the correct move for both parties. I wish Jonathan India nothing but the best, but let’s dive into why this trade was needed:

· Jonathan India’s name has been tossed around for years now every offseason as a trade piece. With McLain, Marte, Elly, Arroyo, Collier, Espinal, Candelario, and Encarnacion-Strand loading the infield, it only made sense to unload India.

· With Espinal’s stellar defense and ability to make contact with the ball, he was a much cheaper option which allows more money to be spent on an outfield bat.

· India is eligible for free agency in 2027 and is under contract for over 5 million dollars this season.

· Krall stated that 16 pitchers started games last season for the Reds. You read that correctly, SIXTEEN! Durability and depth is a must for this rotation and Brady Singer adds to this. You can nearly bank on a Lodolo injury, Greene injury, Abbott running out of gas, and so forth if depth isn’t added this offseason. The more durable veterans – the better, as lessons have been learned from last season.

· Singer is a ground-ball pitcher who fits well for Great American Ball Park. His ground ball rate is in the 79th percentile in all of baseball, has a fastball run value in the 80th percentile, and he has proven to be durable with over 150 innings pitched in each of his last three seasons.

· The rotation now consists of the following: Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Nick Martinez, Brady Singer, Rhett Lowder, and Andrew Abbott. Let’s not forget that Chase Burns could be on the fast track to the MLB, as many compare him to Paul Skenes. Furthermore, we have depth in Brandon Williamson (if healthy), Graham Ashcraft, Julian Aguilar, Connor Phillips, Lyon Richardson, and more.

· India’s rookie numbers were amazing, but he never met those statistics again. Since his rookie year, his batting average is down by 23, his OBP is lower, and in reality, he’s a far worse defender than Matt McLain.

· India is one of my favorite players and always will be. I am glad he can now focus on being in a city that isn’t wanting to trade him and can focus on his job without worry of playing the outfield, DH-ing, or being traded away.

Power Bat Needed

Outside of Spencer Steer, if this team is banking on improvements and power from Will Benson, TJ Friedl, Stuart Fairchild, Jake Fraley, and Rece Hinds, I can promise you the Cincinnati Reds will not be wining the Central. With Francona leading this team, it’s time we go all-in and secure a power bat. Some free agents to keep an eye on include Anthony Santander, Jurickson Profar, Tyler O’Neill, Teoscar Hernandez, and Joc Pederson. My hope is for O’Neill, but realistically, I could see Pederson joining the roster. Unfortunately though, he is mainly a DH and would limit the flexibility needed for this young team.

Current Roster Prediction

· C – Stephenson, TBD

· 1B – CES

· 2B – McLain

· SS – De La Cruz

· 3B – Marte

· DH – Candelario

· Utility – Espinal, Callihan,

· OF – Steer, Friedl, Fraley, Fairchild, Benson, Hinds, Dunn, Hurtubise – Woof, this needs major improvement

If this team wants to contend for a division title, they massively need to revamp the outfield. With Marte’s continued struggles now in the league he is playing in, it is time to begin worrying about his progression as well. Spend wisely, Mr. Meador, as this city is desperate for a good season. Go Reds!