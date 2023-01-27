Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Josh Coleman of Maysville, is earning a bachelor of science in biology, premedical studies.

Austin Hamilton of Georgetown, Ohio is earning a B.S. in computer science.

Olivia Waits of Georgetown, Ohio is earning a B.S. in nutrition and health in kinesiology, premedical studies.

Catsy Steele of Fayetteville, Ohio is earning a B.S. in education in primary education PK-5.

Jenna McClanahan of West Union, Ohio is earning a B.S. in education in primary education PK-5.

Katie Dugan of Ripley, Ohio is earning a bachelor of arts in professional writing, history.

